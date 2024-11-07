Richie Wellens has revealed his disappointment that Leyton Orient’s game against Mansfield later this month has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The game was scheduled to be played on November 17, which is during an international break.

Whilst all fixtures in the top two divisions of English football are called off as a result, clubs in League One and League Two must request a postponement, which is only accepted if a certain number of players are called up from a respective club.

That has applied to Mansfield, and Orient confirmed on their official site that the Stags had requested a postponement, which was granted by the EFL.

Richie Wellens reacts to Leyton Orient vs Mansfield postponement

Naturally, this has frustrated the O’s, who would’ve rather play the game on a Saturday than the midweek it will be rescheduled for.

And, taking to X, boss Wellens made it clear that he was disappointed by the update, as he responded to the story with a sleep emoji.

Those thoughts were echoed by CEO Mark Devlin to the club's media, who admitted he could understand that supporters will not be pleased with the news, particularly as this has impacted the club earlier in the season.

“We completely understand our fans’ frustrations around another Saturday home fixture being moved. The angst is shared by everyone at the club, so we are all in this together. All three of the international break weekends so far this season have fallen on weekends when we have had home matches scheduled. It is an unfair burden on the club and supporters. Unfortunately, there isn’t anything that we can do about it at this stage, but it is a matter that we have raised with the EFL.

“We thank fans for their patience and, as things stand, it looks like the second half of the season will be better in terms of us having more Saturday home fixtures. I’d ask all fans to continue to get behind the team as much as they can, whenever they are able to attend matches as your support is crucial to the team as we look to climb the table.”

Despite their reaction to the update, there’s nothing that Orient can do, and Mansfield will rightly point out that they shouldn’t have to go into what is an important fixture without players who will be representing their national teams.

Leyton Orient looking to build momentum in League One

Yet, from Wellens’ perspective, it’s another pause at a key moment in the season, and it comes at a time when he will be desperate to build momentum.

It should be said that Orient are in action against Blackpool this weekend, so the immediate focus for all connected to the club will be trying to beat the Seasiders, who make the trip to the capital.

After that, the O’s face MK Dons in the EFL Trophy, where Wellens is likely to make changes, although with no game at the weekend, he may be inclined to go with a stronger side.

It means the next league game after Blackpool on Saturday is against Stevenage on November 23.

League One Table Team P GD Pts 20 Leyton Orient 13 -7 11 21 Crawley Town 14 -13 11 22 Cambridge United 12 -6 10 23 Shrewsbury Town 14 -12 8 24 Burton Albion 13 -12 5

That gap means Orient could lose ground in the battle at the bottom of the third tier, with Wellens’ men currently 20th in the table, with goal difference the only thing keeping them out of the relegation zone.