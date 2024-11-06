It has been 374 days since Jordan Graham last started a league game for Leyton Orient and his absence is set to continue after Richie Wellens' latest update.

The winger has featured off the bench on multiple occasions this season, most recently away against Wycombe Wanderers, but hasn't been able to nail down a consistent run in the side.

He suffered an unfortunate injury to his patella tendon in a fixture away at Burton Albion in October last year which forced him to miss the rest of last season.

The former Gillingham winger has featured in seven league games so far this season and also started in the O's penalty win against Colchester United in the EFL Trophy.

Wellens addressed Graham's injury setbacks on Sunday

Speaking to OrientLive after Sunday's FA Cup triumph against Boreham Wood on penalties, Wellens spoke with frustration about Graham's comeback from injury.

He said: “It's a frustration because we've trained all week on a certain system. Jordan Graham was in the team. We literally got to the last ten minutes of training and had to make two changes.

“Everyone keeps saying “Put Jordan Graham back in”, he’s been out for that long that the knee is not the problem. The surgeon has done a great job, structurally his knee isn't the problem. He hasn’t played for that long, he’s now pulled out with a groin, a hamstring and now a quad.

“It’s difficult because our best players are not on the pitch at the moment. If we have Theo (Archibald) and Jordan Graham coming on there, we can take the game to them with pure pace and energy.”

Related Leyton Orient have creative wildcard that may force January rethink Leyton Orient may have found the solution to their creativity problems.

Orient's attacking depth

With the injuries to Graham and Archibald, Orient lack a clear out-and-out winger.

Many players have deputised out wide so far this season, including strikers Dan Agyei and Charlie Kelman as well as full-back Jayden Sweeney.

So while the O's have options out wide, the situation has been far from ideal.

This has shown in the East London side's attacking quality so far this season, with them having created fewer chances than any other side in League One, as per Fotmob.

Wellens gave no time frame on Graham's return, although as the O's head towards the heavy Christmas schedule there are plenty of games to slowly work the winger back into the side.

Orient will hope that he can return to full fitness next month or two, and will enjoy the respite of the incoming international break as a means to help strike a run of form together heading into the January transfer window.

Orient will be looking to make a make a push up the table

The FA Cup win on Sunday should give Orient some much-needed momentum, and will be delighted with a second-round draw against National League side Oldham Athletic.

Wellens' side have been inconsistent this season, and they will be eager to push themselves up the table in an effort to put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone before it's too late.

Leyton Orient Past Five Results Opposition Result Boreham Wood (A) 2-2 AET (1-3 P) Wycombe Wanderers (A) 3-0 Loss Rotherham United (H) 1-0 Win Northampton Town (A) 1-0 Loss Colchester United (H) 1-1 (4-2 P)

Orient will return to Brisbane Road on Saturday to host Blackpool.