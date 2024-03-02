Highlights Jack Simpson aims to revive his career at Leyton Orient, hoping to showcase his skills after facing struggles at Rangers and Cardiff City.

The defender, who played just 72 senior games, has a short-term deal, with the need to prove himself for a long-term contract in professional football.

Leyton Orient's signing of Simpson is seen as a risky move, but manager Richie Wellens believes in giving him a second chance to make a positive impact.

Leyton Orient recently announced the signing of defender Jack Simpson following his release from Cardiff City earlier on in the season.

The signing of the ex-Rangers man caused quite a stir, with Simpson having his contract at the Bluebirds terminated following an incident involving racist language towards teammate Rohan Luthra on the club's pre-season tour to Portugal in the summer.

However, the O's have signed the 27-year-old and given the player a second chance with a short-term deal.

Whilst the club have come under scrutiny for signing the free agent, Simpson will be hoping to vindicate their decision to give him a contract and show what he has to offer after a tough couple of seasons on the field at both Rangers and Cardiff City.

Orient, meanwhile, will be hoping for some joy where Rangers and the Bluebirds had little.

Jack Simpson's move to Leyton Orient could reignite his career

It's fair to say that Simpson had endured a tough couple of seasons even before his off-field issues in the summer.

Simpson showed some early promise as a youngster at Bournemouth and made 35 appearances for the Cherries, including a number of games in the Premier League.

However, he departed the Vitality Stadium in January 2021 and moved to Scottish giants Rangers. However, the move to Ibrox wasn't successful, and he made just 14 appearances for them in a year-and-a-half before moving to the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022.

Jack Simpson's career to date (Transfermarkt) Club Years Games played AFC Bournemouth 2015-21 35 Rangers 2021-22 14 Cardiff City 2022-23 23

Many expected the move to the Welsh capital to help Simpson's get things back on track, but it's fair to say that he flattered to deceive at the Cardiff City Stadium, and he made just 23 appearances for the Bluebirds.

This means that the 27-year-old has played just 72 games of senior football in his career, not very many at all, and will hope that he can contribute at Brisbane Road for the remainder of the season.

Dropping down a level will benefit Simpson, and perhaps he should have done this earlier on in his career to play regular football. Simpson has a short-term deal at Brisbane Road, but he will be playing for a long-term contract, whether that be at Leyton Orient or elsewhere.

Simpson isn't a youngster anymore and needs to be playing regular football now. The move to Orient could reignite his career in professional football that is in danger of slipping away.

Leyton Orient signing Jack Simpson is a risk

Given his performances for both Rangers and Cardiff, coupled with his recent ban for racism, there's no doubt that signing Simpson is a huge risk.

Perhaps it's not the best PR move for the club, but manager Richie Wellens has been up-front about Simpson's signing and believes that he deserves a second chance.

He told the BBC, "Jack has trained with us for the last two weeks as we felt it was important for us to assess his personality and his ability. He has been very open with me about the incident that led to him leaving Cardiff, and he is very remorseful about it.

"I believe that I'm a good judge of character and I want to make it clear that we would not be signing Jack if I had doubts about him as a person.

"On the pitch, he is a good defender with a lot of qualities that will help us to keep progressing."

This shows that the club have done their due diligence on the player and are willing to give him a chance.

Whilst many of their supporters may not be overly happy that they've signed Simpson, he'll be looking to win over them with his performances.

The Weymouth-born defender knows he has to grab the opportunity at Orient with both hands if he's to rebuild his career. The club have taken a chance on him, and he's got to make sure that they don't regret it.

Orient, meanwhile, have identified an opportunity but if it is to pay dividends they will need to succeed where both Cardiff and Rangers failed.