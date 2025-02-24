This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlie Kelman bagged his 11th league of the season for Leyton Orient last weekend while on loan from QPR.

The forward has now scored in three consecutive games, with the London club chasing promotion to the Championship.

Kelman has previously made 23 league appearances for the Hoops in recent seasons but has been unable to cement himself as a regular in the first-team squad.

However, his contract is now set to expire at QPR in the summer amid this impressive run of form in the third tier.

Charlie Kelman - Leyton Orient league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 43 (26) 7 (3) 2024-25 32 (25) 11 (3) As of February 24th

Charlie Kelman is not up to Championship standard

When asked whether the club should give the 23-year-old a chance next season, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir rejected that idea.

He believes that the forward has had his opportunities to impress in the side and that he has been unable to show anything that suggests he can compete at a Championship level.

“For me, I don’t think Charlie Kelman is up to Championship standard,” Moir told Football League World.

“Albeit he is maturing now, despite being still quite young, with the amount of more games he’s getting under his belt in League One and doing well.

“But, I don’t know, he’s had a lot of opportunities for us, albeit as a side we were struggling overall, so it’s maybe not been the best time for him to try and impress.

“But, every time I’ve seen him, he hasn’t scored a goal for us in the amount of appearances that he has made, every time he did get given a chance he just looked out of his depth.

“I can’t really tell you anything he did that was a positive in the opportunities he got given, by a couple different managers as well.

“And, for me, he’s found his level in League One.”

QPR now have a range of forward options

Moir has also highlighted the attacking options Martí Cifuentes will have next season as another reason why Kelman is unlikely to get a chance in the squad again.

“He’s doing well, still only 23, but realistically, he can come back to us with [Michael] Frey potentially at the club next season, [Zan] Celar back from injury,” he continued.

“The likes of [Rayan] Kolli and [Alfie] Lloyd, who have done well in parts in this division this season, and will probably be looking to sign another striker.

“He just will not fit in, and he will probably not be good enough that goal scorer that we need at this level.

“And that’s nothing against him because he’s doing well now.

“I just can’t see a world where he’s fitting in with what we want to do next season, if we want to go on a play-off push next year.

“And, like I say, I think League One is his level and I would actually be surprised if he came back and we gave him an opportunity to do anything with us.

“I just think he could be one of these where he showed potential but we’ll get rid of him and he could just have a good spell scoring goals in League One, but not at this level.”

Charlie Kelman finding his level with Leyton Orient

Kelman is starting to click at a League One level, and perhaps staying with the club beyond this season is what he needs for the next step in his career.

His loan spell in the third tier just hasn’t shown enough to suggest he could help QPR in their own promotion ambitions.

At 23, he’s had his chances in the side and this summer is perhaps the right time for a permanent split.

While he may someday be capable of playing in the Championship, staying in League One for the time being is likely his best option.