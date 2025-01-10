Leyton Orient are preparing a loan offer to sign Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday on loan until the end of the season, according to recent reports.

Football Insider have reported that Richie Wellens' side have registered their interest in the 23-year-old and are now set to make a formal move to bring him to Brisbane Road.

Markanday is currently on loan at League Two side Chesterfield, but his impressive form has captured the attention of League One play-off hopefuls Leyton Orient, and they're set to swoop for his signature.

The O's sit eighth in the League One table, four points off the play-off places, and Wellens will hope that Markanday can make all the difference when it comes to sealing a place in the top six.

Leyton Orient preparing loan offer for Dilan Markanday

Despite making 35 first-team appearances for Blackburn since joining from Tottenham in 2022, Markanday was loaned to newly-promoted League Two side Chesterfield in the summer, and he's certainly impressed in the fourth tier.

He's become one of the first names on Paul Cook's teamsheet, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in 24 appearances, and it's no surprise that he's attracting interest from further up the pyramid.

Dilan Markanday's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Tottenham Hotspur 2021-22 1 0 0 Blackburn Rovers 2022- 35 5 0 Aberdeen (Loan) 2023 3 0 0 Chesterfield (Loan) 2024- 24 7 3

The former Tottenham man penned a season-long loan with the Spirerites, but Leyton Orient are hopeful they can prize him to East London this month with the offer of League One football.

Only Mansfield Town have scored fewer goals than the O's in the top ten of League One, and Wellens is looking to address the lack of goals this month by signing Markanday.

It would be a big blow to Chesterfield if Blackburn chose to send Markanday to Brisbane Road this month, but the offer of regular League One football might be too hard to turn down for both the player and John Eustace.

A move to Leyton Orient makes sense for all parties

It wasn't a surprise to see Markanday loaned out in the summer, but it was a surprise to see him join a club so far down the EFL pyramid when you consider the number of appearances he's made for Blackburn.

A move to Leyton Orient would allow him to play for a side competing for the League One play-offs, and you'd have thought Eustace would want all of his loan players playing at the highest level possible.

Markanday's contract at Ewood Park expires this summer, and a move to Brisbane Road would put him in the shop window to earn a new contract with Blackburn or find a new club if he's released at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old's form at League Two level warrants a move further up the pyramid, and Wellens will be hoping he can convince the Championship outfit to send Markanday to Leyton Orient this month.