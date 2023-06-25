Leyton Orient are interested in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The O's are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper as Lawrence Vigouroux is set to join Burnley, with The Athletic reporting that the 29-year-old is in advanced talks with the Clarets and manager Richie Wellens all but confirming the move this week.

Vigouroux played a key role for Orient last season as they secured the League Two title, keeping 24 clean sheets in 45 appearances and Wellens has described his imminent departure as a "massive loss".

The O's are now said to be targeting Bass, who has struggled for game time since his move to the Stadium of Light from Portsmouth last summer.

Bass made just two appearances for the Black Cats last season, with both coming in cup competitions as he struggled to displace Anthony Patterson as the club's number one.

What is the latest on Alex Bass' Sunderland future?

Nixon claims that the 25-year-old is "available" this summer and that Sunderland are "willing to let him go out on loan for the season to stay sharp".

Bass is under contract at the Stadium of Light until summer 2025, but he is unlikely to receive many minutes due to Patterson's excellent form.

However, Bass' departure could leave Tony Mowbray short in the goalkeeping department after third-choice Jacob Carney left the club at the end of his contract, while Patterson is reportedly attracting interest from Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It seems that Bass is not part of Mowbray's immediate plans and he is on the O's transfer radar as they prepare for life back in the third tier.

Would Alex Bass be a good signing for Leyton Orient?

Bass would be an interesting addition for Orient.

It is tough to judge Bass' ability given that he has not had much regular game time in the EFL in recent years, however he did enjoy an impressive loan stint at Bradford City in League Two in the 2021-22 season, earning him the move to Sunderland last summer.

Bass is a goalkeeper with a lot of potential, but it will be a huge task to replace Vigouroux after his outstanding performances between the sticks last season.

It remains to be seen whether Mowbray will allow Bass to depart, and it may depend on whether he is able to recruit a replacement, but at this stage of his career, it would be beneficial to Bass to be playing regular football and Brisbane Road could be the perfect destination for him.