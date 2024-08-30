Oxford United defender Jack Currie is a player that Leyton Orient are looking to sign before the end of the transfer window later this evening.

A significant number of Orient's incomings this summer are on a temporary basis. Charlie Kelman, Sonny Perkins, Zac Hemming, Jamie Donley and Josh Keeley have all arrived on a temporary basis, taking the percentage of Leyton's summer transfers that have been loans to over 55%.

Now, in the final hours before the 11pm deadline hits, they are looking to increase that even further with the addition of another Championship player.

Leyton Orient targeting move for Oxford United left-back Jack Currie

The South London Press have reported that the O's want to get Currie, 22, on loan from Oxford, ahead of the window shutting tonight.

The former AFC Wimbledon player only moved to the newly promoted second tier side this summer, after the U's agreed an undisclosed fee with the Dons for the transfer of the 22-year-old.

He has struggled for game time since making the jump up two divisions. His only involvements in the Oxford squad since the new season started were as an unused substitute in two EFL Cup games against Peterborough United and Coventry City.

Orient are trying to pull off the move that would see them capture one of the most consistent players from last season's League Two campaign, with his two direct goal contributions not fully reflective of the levels that Currie played at.

Jack Currie's 23/24 AFC Wimbledon League Two stats Apps 39 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big chances created 3 Crossing accuracy 27% Clean sheets 12 Stats taken from Sofascore

Orient have primarily used 22-year-old Jayden Sweeney in Currie's position to start the season. He has played in all five of their 2024/25 games - the only one of those he did not start was in their 1-0 league loss to Charlton Athletic, when Thomas James was picked ahead of him.

Loan move for Jack Currie would be smart for both Leyton Orient and Oxford United

It was fairly obvious when Des Buckingham first brought the left-back to Oxford that he wasn't going to become part of the furniture of the first-team.

They invested in him with a vision for the future in mind, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise to anybody that Currie has struggled to get on the pitch.

But, ultimately, if the U's want to see some return on their investment in the future, then Currie needs to get some time on the pitch rather than just playing in training.

His last campaign proved that he at least deserves a shot at proving himself in League One, and Orient could provide him with that opportunity.

It will be a tough one for them to pull off given the time that remains in the window, but there should be a willingness from all parties to try and get this done, if they can.