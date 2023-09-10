After going through hell under previous owner Francesco Becchetti, Leyton Orient for the last six years have had owners that they can be proud of.

The Italian ran the O's into the ground as they were relegated into the National League and saddled with debt after buying the club from Barry Hearn in 2014, and he finally sold up after drawing ire from supporters.

In 2017, Nigel Travis - a businessman and lifelong fan - put together a consortium called Eagle Investments 2017 which bought Becchetti out of the club, and they have been able to lead the club from non-league and back to League One in the space of six years.

What is Eagle Investments 2017's Net Worth?

According to data collated by CompanyCheck, Leyton Orient's owners in 2022 had a net worth as a company of £17,055,125.

That included £3,123,159 worth of cash and a further £3,124,206 of assets belonging to the consortium, but for the owners of a League One football club it is a pretty small amount to be worth.

The list of known finances for third tier ownership in England have figures way higher than Orient's owners, but it just means that they have to be frugal and sensible when it comes to their business.

What are Eagle Investments 2017's Business Interests?

Orient chairman Nigel Travis, a lifelong fan of the club, is a part of the Eagle Investments group, and he certainly has a good background in corporate business.

Travis was a Managing Director for Burger King in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for part of the 1990's before moving onto video rental chain Blockbuster, where he was CEO for 10 years.

He then became CEO of Papa John's in 2005 before moving on to Dunkin' Brands, spending nearly 12 years there as a CEO and Chairman of the board.

When Travis was part of the group that took over Orient in 2017, he was still working at Dunkin', however he left that role behind at the end of 2020 to seemingly focus on the football side of his life.

Another member of the consortium, Kent Teague, is the founder of a private equity firm and also worked for Microsoft with the majority of the funds for the takeover coming from the American, whilst Nick Semaca was a Director for 29 years at management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

What are Eagle Investments 2017's club plans?

In the most recent statement with chairman Travis, which occurred at the beginning of August 2023, the board have invested in a new pitch and hospitality facilities, so clearly there is always work going on to improve matters.

As for on the pitch, Travis at the end of last season declared that there would be a new three-year plan, with the first year of it being to consolidate the club in the third tier of English football.

As well as that, there is the hope of getting more fans through the door in years to come, whether that is by adding to the capacity of Brisbane Road or facilitating a new stadium, whilst a new training ground is being thought about at boardroom level.

There was no splashing of the cash on transfer fees for new players over the summer, but Orient did smart business whilst also losing some of their star players on free transfers, and there will be hopes by the board that Richie Wellens can keep them in the division.