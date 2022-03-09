Leyton Orient on verge of new managerial appointment

Leyton Orient are reportedly on the verge of appointing Richie Wellens as their new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The O’s have slumped in Sky Bet League Two from their early play-off challenging form and that saw Kenny Jackett lose his job a few weeks ago.

Form hasn’t really picked up despite his exit, though, with Matt Harrold overseeing things on an interim basis lately.

His temporary time in charge of the club is coming to an end by the sounds of it, though, with Richie Wellens set to arrive in east London as early as today, according to Nixon.

This could be a good appointment for the O’s, but only time will tell.

Wellens has worked for the likes of Oldham, Swindon, Salford and Doncaster Rovers so far as a manager and so knows the lower levels of the EFL well, with him enjoying highs such as winning the League Two title with Swindon on PPG and taking the EFL Trophy final victory with Salford too.

For Orient, though, his first task must be to steer the side to safety and fans will hope some new manager bounce is going to be in the offing.

