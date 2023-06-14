Initial talks have been held between Burnley and out-of-contract Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, according to The Athletic.

The news offers the 2022/23 League Two champions hope of keeping hold of the 29-year-old, who has been offered a new deal in East London.

Burnley goalkeeper plans this summer

It's expected to be a busy summer for the Clarets as they prepare for life in the Premier League and it could be all change in their goalkeeping department.

A report from The Athletic has outlined that Burnley will reignite their interest in Bart Verbruggen, who is expected to arrive as first choice as Vincent Kompany is a big fan.

It has been suggested that could mean current number one Aro Muric departs this summer while it is said that Bailey Peacock-Farrell will be allowed to leave Turf Moor if the right bid comes in and a replacement is found.

The Clarets appear to be looking to the EFL for Peacock-Farrell's replacement as it was reported last week that Vigouroux was set to sign for the Premier League new boys.

But it seems that deal has not progressed quite as far as initially suggested.

According to The Athletic, initial talks have been held between Burnley and the 29-year-old over a potential move to Turf Moor.

That's certainly good news for Orient as it offers them hope of keeping hold of the star shot-stopper, who was named in the League Two Team of the Season after his 24 clean sheets helped Richie Wellens' side win the title.

When is Lawrence Vigouroux out of contract at Leyton Orient?

Vigouroux signed a two-year extension in 2021, which means he is one of a number of O's players that is out of contract this summer.

The East London club revealed when they published their retained list that the keeper had been offered a new deal but if Burnley are indeed interested, it is going to be hard for them to compete with the riches of the Premier League new arrivals.

Of course, he would be arriving as second or perhaps even third choice at Turf Moor, while Orient can offer him a starting spot in League One next season.

It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to convince Vigouroux to stay put but you certainly couldn't begrudge him for opting for a move to the Premier League.

The London-born keeper is a product of the Tottenham academy and spent time in Liverpool's youth setup as well but never made a senior appearance for either club.

In fact, bar a short spell in the League of Ireland, Vigouroux has spent his whole career in the EFL and at 29, may feel Burnley is an opportunity he cannot miss.