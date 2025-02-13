Summary Kelman impressed for Leyton Orient against Man City with 5 shots and xG of 0.56.

Cifuentes faces a tough decision on Kelman's future at QPR due to an impressive loan spell.

Kelman has the potential to make an impact at QPR in the Championship, pending Cifuentes' decision.

After an impressive showing against Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers face a tough decision in the summer over striker Charlie Kelman.

The former American youth international is currently on loan with high-flying League One outfit, Leyton Orient. He returned to the London club for a second loan spell in the summer and has impressed for the Orient so far.

After causing a nuisance for the Premier League champions, Man City, on Saturday, Marti Cifuentes now faces a tough call when the striker returns to Loftus Road in the summer.

The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer after his loan with the League One side expires, which raises the question whether the QPR manager will offer Kelman an extension to his deal, or allow him to move on.

Kelman impressed for Leyton Orient against Man City

After an incredible turnaround in League One for Richie Wellens' side, they were given a dream fourth round FA Cup tie as the Premier League champions headed to Brisbane Road.

Despite narrowly losing 2-1 on the day, Orient gave an excellent account of themselves and were level until the 80th minute before Kevin De Bruyne's winning goal. Kelman also impressed, leading the line for the hosts, taking five shots and testing Stefan Ortega twice.

Charlie Kelman v Manchester City (Fotmob) Minutes Goals Shots Shots on target xG Rating 90 0 5 2 0.56 6.4

The forward couldn't add to his tally of 12 goals in all competitions for the season but did cause Pep Guardiola's side a big headache with his powerful playing style. The forward ended the day with an xG of 0.56, which was the highest of anyone on his team.

The impressive performance is just another showcase of Kelman's ability, which will certainly have Cifuentes caught in a dilemma regarding the forward's future at his parent club, with his contract coming to an end this summer.

Cifuentes has tough decision to make on Kelman's QPR future

The 23-year-old joined the R's in 2020, following his breakthrough season with Southend United. Despite being contracted to the club for almost five years, Kelman is yet to register a league goal in the famous Blue and White hoops in 26 outings. This has seen him spat out on multiple loan spells, which have yielded steady, but not groundbreaking results.

However, the latest loan spell at Brisbane Road has been his most successful loan spell to date. The club have risen from a relegation battle to a promotion fight in League One, thanks to a remarkable turnaround that nobody could foresee happening.

Having proven to be a reliable attacking outlet in the third tier, netting eight goals and chipping in with three assists, Kelman could be on the radar to break into the squad at QPR upon his return in the summer.

It's down to Cifuentes whether he feels the former Southend man can make the step up to the Championship, or will be released to find a new permanent home and further his career elsewhere.

There is still plenty of room for Kelman to develop, being only 23. Despite his struggles in the first team at QPR and on previous loan spells, the latest Leyton Orient move could well prove to be the turning point in his career.

Saturday once again highlighted the striker's ability, but the Spanish manager will have to keep an eye on the rest of Kelman's season before he makes a decision on the loanee's contract situation.