Highlights Leyton Orient desperately needs full-back reinforcements to compete at a higher level in League One.

Manager Richie Wellens emphasizes the need for athletic full-backs who can contribute offensively.

Watford's Jeremy Ngakia could be a perfect fit for Orient on a loan deal to bolster their defense.

Leyton Orient only have one full-back in their first-team squad, so that is an area that clearly needs strengthening over the summer.

Like most managers in the modern game, O's boss Richie Wellens demands a lot from his full-backs, both in and out of possession.

Having been underwhelmed by some of his former players, Wellens has expressed his desire to have better players in those positions going forward, particularly in terms of athleticism.

"We need a couple of full-backs who are athletic, who can get us up the pitch," he told the Orient Outlook Podcast. "All the top six [League One clubs] have got athletic full-backs."

One of Watford's young players could meet those demands.

Leyton Orient's full-back options

Jayden Sweeney is currently the only full-back under contract at Leyton Orient. The 22-year-old came through Orient's academy and has grown into a serviceable League One player.

Of course, he has the potential to develop further, but he should be the O's backup left-back next season if they have serious aspirations of making the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Tom James, who was offered a contract extension by the club, is yet to decide on his future.

The right-back can be a defensive liability at times, but his ability to play defense-splitting passes from wide areas is a rare quality in the lower leagues, especially.

Should he re-sign, Orient will need to make two full-back additions in the transfer window, and Watford could be the source of one of them.

Leyton Orient loan would be perfect for Jeremy Ngakia

Jeremy Ngakia came through West Ham's academy and made five Premier League appearances for the Hammers before leaving on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

He joined Championship club Watford on a four-year contract, which was set to expire this summer, and immediately became a first-team regular at Vicarage Road.

Jeremy Ngakia's Watford career Season Appearances 2020-21 26 2021-22 19 2022-23 14 2023-24 15

The then-20-year-old played 25 league games in his debut season and looked like he would be a stalwart at right-back for years to come.

However, he has not come close to matching that tally in each of the past three injury-riddled campaigns, leading many to believe that he would be released this month.

Yet, Watford chose to offer him a three-year extension, which he has since signed, and he now looks like he won't be leaving anytime soon.

Having a contract that runs until 2027 should allow Ngakia the opportunity to make the short-term move that would be best for his long-term career: going on loan elsewhere.

See, he could spend the 2024-25 season rotating in and out of Watford's team, or he could spend it at a League One club, such as Leyton Orient, where he will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

And, not only would the 23-year-old enjoy being an integral part of Wellens' side, but a fantastic loan spell would see him return to Vicarage Road in 2025 with an enhanced reputation.

There are countless examples of players going on loan in hopes of getting their careers back on track, and Ngakia should be no different.

A loan move to the Gaughan Group Stadium would surely suit all three parties: Orient, Watford, and Ngakia, himself.