Leyton Orient will be hoping to continue their progress next season after an excellent first year back in League One.

The O's were promoted to the third tier after winning the League Two title in the 2022-23 campaign, and they recorded an impressive 11th-placed finish in their first season back in the division last term.

League One standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 9 Stevenage 46 11 71 10 Wycombe Wanderers 46 5 65 11 Leyton Orient 46 -2 65 12 Wigan Athletic 46 7 62 13 Exeter City 46 -15 61 14 Northampton Town 46 -9 60 15 Bristol Rovers 46 -16 57 16 Charlton Athletic 46 -1 53

Orient were among the play-off contenders in the second half of the season, but an inconsistent end to the campaign cost them a place in the top six, and they will be hoping to kick on in the year ahead.

Manager Richie Wellens has brought in three new signings so far this summer, with Diallang Jaiyesimi arriving from Charlton Athletic and Charlie Kelman and Sonny Perkins joining on loan from Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United respectively.

There have also been a number of departures, with Rob Hunt, Adam Thompson, Harrison Sodje, Jephte Tanga and Ruel Sotiriou leaving the club at the end of their contracts, while Max Sanders has made a move to Crewe Alexandra.

With the transfer window open for business, speculation is continuing to gather pace, and we rounded up all the latest news from Brisbane Road.

Caolan Boyd-Munce bid rejected

According to Football Insider, Orient have had a £175,000 bid rejected by St Mirren for midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce.

Boyd-Munce joined the Buddies in March 2023 following his release by Middlesbrough, and he has scored one goal and provided four assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for the club so far.

The 24-year-old played a key role as Stephen Robinson's side finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership last season, and after an impressive campaign, he made his senior debut for Northern Ireland in a 5-1 defeat to Spain last month.

The O's are not the only club interested in Boyd-Munce, with Wigan Athletic also believed to be keen, and St Mirren are reportedly demanding £250,000 for the former Birmingham City man this summer.

Joe Pigott closing in on Wimbledon return

Striker Joe Pigott joined Orient from Ipswich Town last summer, but he scored just four goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

Pigott began the season as a regular starter for the O's, but his minutes became limited over the course of the campaign, and it seems he is set to depart Brisbane Road.

Football Insider claim that League Two side AFC Wimbledon have agreed a deal to sign Pigott on loan, and the move would see him return to Plough Lane having previously spent three-and-a-half years with the Dons.

The 30-year-old scored 54 goals in 157 games for Wimbledon, including netting 22 times in the 2020-21 season, and he will be hoping to rediscover his form with Johnnie Jackson's side next season.

Theo Archibald reacts to new contract

It has been a busy few weeks for Orient with Jaiyesimi, Kelman and Perkins arriving at the club, and they have also secured the future of one of their key players, with forward Theo Archibald signing a new one-year contract.

Archibald initially joined the O's on loan from Lincoln City in the summer of 2021 before making the move permanent the following year, and he has scored 15 goals and registered 21 assists in 116 appearances in all competitions for the club so far.

Wellens was delighted to tie Archibald down to a new deal, describing him as a "fantastic player", and the 26-year-old said he is pleased to be remaining at Brisbane Road.

"I'm happy to be here for another season. It's maybe not the circumstances I would have wanted, but injuries happen in football. It's no secret that I have a strong affiliation to the club, and I have loved my three years here so far," Archibald told the club's official website.

"I've seen the club grow substantially in the time that I've been here, and the project isn't finished yet. With the manager signing his new contract, I have really enjoyed playing for him. The squad is looking good and I'm looking forward to being part of it again."

Archibald has been sidelined since February with a serious knee injury, but Wellens says he is "looking forward to having him back available, which will hopefully be in the second half of the season".