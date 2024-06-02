Leyton Orient are interested in re-signing Lawrence Vigouroux from Burnley following his season of being third-choice stopper at Turf Moor.

As per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon account, the O's are very keen to bring the Chile youth international back to East London after his initial four-year spell was a real success.

At 30 years of age, Vigouroux is still relatively young in goalkeeper terms and could prove the perfect addition for the O's, who are looking to build on last season's 11th-placed finish in League One.

This revelation comes after the news that this past season's goalkeeper, Sol Brynn, will be returning to parent club Middlesborough following the conclusion of his loan.

Leyton Orient plotting Lawrence Vigouroux return

In three years at Leyton Orient, Vigouroux made over 150 appearances and was a mainstay in helping them achieve League One football for the first time since 2015.

His time at Burnley has unfortunately not worked out so far, as, despite the club's apparent goalkeeper problems with both James Trafford and Aro Muric making mistakes, Vigouroux has not featured at all for them in any competition.

This summer may see him move on and, as per Nixon, it is Orient who are taking a keen interest in bringing him back to the capital.

Following the departure of Vincent Kompany, it is not clear where Vigouroux stands at the club, with Craig Bellamy and Mike Jackson in interim charge at Burnley for the time being.

Any new manager that comes in may be keen on keeping ex-Liverpool man Vigouroux around, as he has plenty of experience by featuring in 262 EFL games.

Additionally, James Trafford being linked to Chelsea and Newcastle may put a halt to any potential deal with the O's, due to Burnley's requirement to keep Vigouroux for squad safety.

Whilst a deal is currently unclear, Nixon has confirmed that the keeper would be open to a return and this is news Orient fans will be delighted to hear.

Lawrence Vigouroux's past experience makes him perfect Leyton Orient fit

Having spent four seasons at Swindon Town, Vigouroux eventually joined Orient in the COVID-19-affected season of 2019-20.

In his four years at Brisbane Road, he was superb and concluded his time at the club in a rewarding final season, winning promotion to League One.

That campaign was built on defensive solidity and the keeper was a crucial cog in that system. Conceding just 34 goals and keeping 24 clean sheets are two statistics that highlight his importance and the underlying ones only further that.

In 45 games, he made 100 saves with a save percentage of 75.2%. Added to this, his goals prevented was a staggering 6.09 - the best in the division, and he saved three penalties out of the six he faced.

Lawrence Vigouroux 2022-23 Season Leyton Orient Stats Appearances 45 Clean Sheets 24 Goals Conceded 33 Goals Prevented 6.09 Penalties Saved 3/6 Saves 100 Save percentage 75.2%

All this earned Vigouroux a place in the highly coveted League Two Team of the Year, featuring alongside two of his team-mates and his manager, Richie Wellens.

These figures make it seem a real surprise that Vincent Kompany never opted to give the keeper a chance at Turf Moor. Whilst he may not have had the potential of Trafford or Arijanet Muric, his experience may have been useful in a side that was filled with young stars.

Next season could provide Burnley with the opportunity to rewrite their wrongdoings under a new manager, but Orient fans will be hopeful that they leave Vigouroux out in the cold.

With two years left on his contract, a loan deal seems more likely, but it is feasibly possible that the O's could pick up their former keeper on a permanent basis.