Reports on Sunday have suggested that Leyton Orient are keen to poach Josh Dacres-Cogley from Bolton Wanderers when his contract expires in the summer.

The O's have been one of the surprises of the season so far, following a torrid start to the season which saw them slump towards the foot of the table. However, a remarkable run of form has fired Richie Wellens' side into play-off contention. Or at least it had, before Orient lost five matches in a row.

Shifting the focus to next season, Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon page that Leyton Orient are keen on snatching away Dacres-Cogley from play-off rivals Bolton in the summer. The midfielder's contract with the Trotters is up in the summer, and Nixon has suggested the O's are sizing up a move for him.

Leyton Orient fancy Josh Dacres-Cogley in the summer

The 28-year-old has been a firm fixture for Wanderers ever since he arrived at the club in the summer of 2023. Since then, Dacres-Cogley has racked up almost 100 appearances for the former Premier League side.

With plenty of experience at League One level, it's understandable why other clubs might be sniffing around the ex-Tranmere Rovers man as a potential transfer target for the summer. The first club to be named as an interested party is Leyton Orient, as Nixon confirmed on Sunday morning.

The versatile wide-man is out-of-contract in the summer, which means he could be available on a free transfer if a new deal isn't sorted out. With the O's now reportedly sniffing around, Steven Schumacher will be keen to tie Dacres-Cogley down to an extended contract if possible.

Bolton have made a late charge for promotion, whilst Orient have somewhat tailed off after their incredible run of form. With that in mind, the outcome of the season could have a big impact on how this one plays out.

Bolton Wanderers will be keen to lock Dacres-Cogley down

The Schumacher era is well and truly underway at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. Since sacking Ian Evatt, Bolton have found themselves in a rich vein of form, which certainly has their promotion rivals sweating.

Dacres-Cogley has been a standout for the Trotters in recent weeks, chipping in with three assists in his last 10 matches. He's also featured in all but two of Bolton's 35 games so far this season, starting on 29 occasions. With six assists to his name all season, the 28-year-old is clearly a key attacking outlet for Schumacher.

Josh Dacres-Cogley - Bolton Wanderers 2024/25 (Fotmob) Apps Goals Assists Pass accuracy Dribble success Duels won Average rating 33 0 6 76.3% 48.6% 51.3% 6.99 *League stats only - Accurate as of 09 Mar 2025

His versatility is also something which adds a lot to his game. Dacres-Cogley is capable of playing as either a right midfielder, right-back, or right wing-back. This gives his manager plenty of cover and quality in different areas of the pitch.

After his recent standout performances, Bolton will be keen to tie Dacres-Cogley down to a new contract, and fend off interest from Leyton Orient. With the Championship in their sights, the Trotters will be keen to keep the wide-man beyond the end of this season.