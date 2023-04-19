Leyton Orient won promotion into League One last night despite a 2-0 defeat to Gillingham.

Richie Wellens' side were left celebrating despite that defeat, with Stockport County's 2-2 draw with Carlisle United leaving that pair in fourth and fifth respectively and unable to catch the O's in what remains of the League Two season.

How did Gillingham 2-0 Leyton Orient unfold?

It was a tough night for Orient, who lost Omar Beckles to a 14th minute red card.

Alexander MacDonald opened the scoring from the resulting free-kick. Cheye Alexander's penalty on 76 minutes secured Gillingham the win, with a local powercut meaning there was a 23-minute delay towards the end of the game.

By the time things resumed, news of Stockport's draw with Carlisle had come through, with results elsewhere promoting Leyton Orient with four games of the season still remaining.

Leyton Orient promotion celebrations

The Leyton Orient players, Wellens and his staff celebrated on the pitch at Priestfield (see image above) and made the most of their night, with 1,600 travelling supporters with them at Gillingham.

Over on Twitter, the club shared behind-the-scenes footage from the club's coach on the way back to London, where the players are seen drinking and chanting "The O's are going up", to the tune of Endor's Pump It Up as a huge speaker makes its way up and down the coach.

What's next for Leyton Orient?

Orient are back in League Two action on Saturday at Brisbane Road, hosting Crewe Alexandra.

The next step for Wellens and his side will be clinching the League Two title. They currently have a seven-point lead over Northampton Town and eight-point advantage over Stevenage.

Northampton have three games remaining and Stevenage have four left to play. Orient need no more than five points from those four games to win the title and their goal difference is superior to both Northampton and Stevenage, meaning it's essentially only four that is needed to get their hands on silverware.

Beyond Crewe, they face a trip to Mansfield Town and also host Stockport, before concluding their season with a game against Bradford City at Valley Parade on the final day.