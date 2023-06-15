Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

According to The Athletic, the Clarets are hoping to secure the signing of the 29-year-old.

No deal has yet been agreed with the player, but there is optimism that a move can be completed in the next week.

What is Lawrence Vigouroux’s current contract situation?

The goalkeeper’s deal with the League Two champions is currently set to expire this summer, meaning he could be available as a free agent.

Leyton Orient have offered a new contract to the shot-stopper, who was a crucial member of the side that earned promotion to League One last season.

But no agreement has yet been reached.

This development with Burnley will be a significant blow to their preparations for life in the third tier.

Vigouroux has been with the club for over three years having signed from Everton de Vina del Mar in January 2020.

The goalkeeper kept 24 clean sheets from 45 appearances in the fourth division last season.

He has also earned a reputation for his strong ability on the ball, which would be key to being a part of Vincent Kompany’s squad at Burnley.

What impact could Lawrence Vigouroux have at Burnley?

Arijanet Muric locked down the role as first choice goalkeeper at Turf Moor last season, performing quite well throughout the season.

Muric played a key role in Kompany’s side storming to the Championship title, earning an immediate place back in the Premier League.

The Kosovo international is likely to remain first choice ahead of Vigouroux, but the opportunity to play a role in a top flight side may prove more alluring than consistent game time in the third tier.

The Englishman would also provide strong competition for Muric, which would help to keep the 24-year-old sharp going into the new season.

Would Lawrence Vigouroux be a good signing for Burnley?

It would be a massive blow for Leyton Orient to lose Vigouroux, but it would be Burnley’s gain.

Given he is available as a free agent, the relatively low cost of this deal is extremely attractive.

He also fills an important and often unheralded role in the squad, providing competition in goals is a vital part of building a strong team.

Vigouroux is also a suitable fit for the style of play that Kompany employs, which makes this a really strong potential signing no matter what way you cut it up.