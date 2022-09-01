Leyton Orient considering transfer move for Plymouth Argyle player

Despite making 40 appearance for Plymouth Argyle and scoring ten goals last season, Luke Jephcott has been limited to just two league appearances so far this season, both as a substitute.

Furthermore, with the club signing Sam Cosgrove today too, Jephcott’s game time look to decrease even further.

As a result, reporter Chris Errington has reported that manager Steve Schumacher has confirmed that the 22-year-old will leave Argyle before tonight’s 11pm deadline with the player having a few options on the table.

According to Plymouth Live, the move could be either permanent or temporary depending on whether their valuation is met by another club.

It seems as though a move to League Two club could be on the cards too with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is interested in a late move for the forward after Plymouth have giving him the green light to depart.

The report also states that Wellens hopes to beat League Two rivals to secure the signing suggesting that is where his other options are also.

Clubs have until 11pm tonight to get any moves across the line but given Schumacher has stated that an exit will happen, Orient have a great chance of getting this done.

The Verdict:

Given Wellens hopes to beat his rivals in League Two to this signing suggests it could be a permanent move as it would have to be an offer that met Plymouth’s valuation.

However, with the 22-year-old out of contract next summer, the Pilgrims have to be careful not to push any deal too far as they would then lose him on a free next summer if he doesn’t have a place at the club.

If Orient can get this signing done, it would be a great bit of business. Jephcott is a brilliant goal scorer at this level having scored double figures in both seasons he’s played regular football in League One.

Furthermore, at a young age, he’s probably got it in him to progress his game further especially dropping down a level. He just doesn’t find himself suiting the system at Plymouth now.