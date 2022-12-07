Leyton Orient confirm outgoing player news

Daniel Nkrumah has been recovering from an injury for much of the League Two season, unable to break into Richie Wellens’ squad in East London.

Leyton Orient have now announced that Nkrumah will be loaned out to National League South side Welling United FC. The loan is relatively flexible, with the release saying that Nkrumah will be with the Wings “for an initial period of a month.”

Nkrumah has not been able to break into Leyton Orient’s squad this season after making just three league appearances last season, totalling just 48 minutes off the bench. He also made four appearances in the side’s Papa John’s Trophy run, but couldn’t stay healthy enough to parlay that into playing time this season.

The Verdict

This move should work out for all parties involved.

For starters, Leyton Orient get to see how Nkrumah plays against lesser competition while easing himself back from injury. By sending him to a club that plays 30 minutes from the Breyer Group Stadium, the O’s can easily monitor his progress and ensure that Nkrumah is doing what they need for him to impact the squad in 2023 and beyond.

Welling United, currently 15th in the National League South Table, have not won since 29 October against Hungerford Town. The Wings need all the help they can get and Nkrumah is a good, low-risk option for Warren Feeney to bring into his squad.

For Nkrumah, he needs to take advantage of this opportunity when he gets healthy. Not succeeding on the field in the National League South will not instill confidence from his bosses at Leyton Orient.