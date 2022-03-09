Leyton Orient complete managerial appointment

Leyton Orient have completed the managerial appointment of Richie Wellens, with him tasked immediately with getting the O’s out of trouble in Sky Bet League Two.

It has been a frustrating campaign for the men from east London.

They started the year full of hope with Kenny Jackett taking the reins and the early signs were positive enough, with Orient in the play-off conversation and just needing to turn draws into wins a little bit more.

Instead, though, things took a turn for the worse and the losses began to pile up with Orient now very much in the relegation scrap down near the foot of the fourth tier.

Matt Harrold has been in interim charge since the exit of Jackett a few weeks back but a new permanent appointment has now been made, with Wellens back in the dugout in League Two:

🤝 The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Richie Wellens as our new Head Coach.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) March 9, 2022

The Verdict

Wellens has managed Oldham, Swindon, Salford and Doncaster Rovers during his managerial career so far and the high points have come with the Robins, where he earned promotion, and with the Ammies, who he won the EFL Trophy final with.

Steering the O’s to safety this season will be just as significant an achievement, though, and that is what he’ll be looking to do as Orient aim for some new manager bounce.

