Richie Wellens has come under increasing criticism as his Leyton Orient side slipped further down the League One table.

Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Wycombe sees the O's sit 20th in the table and just a single point above the relegation zone.

This has inevitably led to many beginning to raise questions regarding Wellens' future - as seems to be natural in football these days.

However, it is unfair that Wellens is being put under such pressure after working wonders with Orient in recent years.

League One standings 2024/25 (as of 29/10) Team P GD Pts 19 Wigan 13 1 14 20 Leyton Orient 13 -7 11 21 Cambridge United 12 -6 10 22 Crawley Town 13 -13 10 23 Shrewsbury 14 -12 8 24 Burton 12 -12 4

Orient came into the season with increased expectations

That was down to Wellens' success last year

Last season was a fruitful one for the O's, who had just been promoted back to League One for the first time in eight years.

Barring a few short winless spells in November and towards the end of the season, it was a great season for the East London outfit, which saw an 11th place finish - far surpassing the vast number of supporters' expectations.

The summer transfer window didn't see too much change for Orient, who clearly wanted to build on the momentum of previous years. The notable departures of loanees Idris El-Mizouni and Shaq Forde were replaced by Lewis Warrington, Jamie Donley and a returning Charlie Kelman.

However, so far this season, the O's have struggled to replicate last year's success, with them currently creating the least amount of big chances in League One this season, as per FotMob.

Injuries have plagued Orient so far this season

Wellens is struggling for consistency because of that

Orient have clearly missed key players this season, which has led to many below-par performances this season.

Winger Theo Archibald has missed the entire season so far, suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in February in a match against Port Vale. Jordan Graham has also missed a large portion of the season, having some setbacks after missing the majority of last season with an injury to his patella tendon.

Other key starters have missed games sporadically, which has led to Wellens being forced to rethink the side each week while trying to boost confidence in a struggling team.

This has clearly had a negative impact on a side who are unable to gain any kind of consistency so far this season.

Wellens has worked wonders with Orient

He needs backing not sacking

It is easy to forget that when Wellens took over in March 2022, Orient were 20th in League Two and a mere four points above the drop zone - while also being winless in their last 14 games. Relegation would have undone all the good work of the previous five years and left Orient in a state of peril once again.

Instead, Wellens comfortably kept the side up and managed to win League Two the following year, writing himself into the Orient history books in less than 18 months.

He signed a new contract in November 2022, and most recently signed a three-year extension to that contract in May this year. That confidence in a manager at this level is hard to come by and shows ambition by both Wellens and the board.

Having constant faith in the manager can be the catalyst for a consistently successful side - which is what Orient want to be after chairman Nigel Travis was said to be taking inspiration from the recent rise of Brentford.

The board should be able to look at the work Wellens has put into Orient so far over his tenure, as it is crystal clear he is the best qualified man to push the O's back up the table.

Now is not the time to sack him and the action should be more backing him with some time in a bid to turn this poor start around.