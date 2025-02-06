Leyton Orient found themselves in a perilous position prior to the transfer deadline day.

Despite the promising position of the O's being sat sixth in League One, they have recently suffered a series of serious injuries - one of which came to star centre-back and vice-captain Omar Beckles.

Beckles went down with a suspected hamstring injury in Orient's 6-2 away win over Exeter City and manager Richie Wellens revealed it was likely to be a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He said: "Beckles is going to be minimum eight weeks if he doesn't have the operation. If he has the operation, we're probably going to lose him until the end of the season.

"Beckles is out of contract at the end of the year, so he's a little bit reluctant, but long term it's the best for his hamstring - but we've spoken to Beckles and we're going to offer him a new contract."

Due to this unfortunate injury, Orient's transfer plans had to be changed at the last minute and were forced to bring in a new defender on deadline day.

Richie Wellens brought a familiar face to the club

Defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green joined the O's on deadline day, joining from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee and signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The centre-half began his career at Huddersfield Town, making 55 appearances in six years for the Terriers, while also embarking on a series of loan spells away from the club during that period.

One of those loans was at Swindon Town during the 2019-20 season, where current O's boss Richie Wellens was in charge and helped the Reds secure the League Two title.

Wellens was clearly a fan of the defender during that period, likening him to O's fan favourite Mathieu Baudry and declaring: "Rarmani is a good athlete, a modern-day defender. He’s the kind of defender that I like."

After leaving Swindon, Edmonds-Green found himself in and out of the Terriers side, while also taking a spell on loan at Rotherham United before eventually making the permanent switch to Charlton Athletic.

Edmonds-Green made 31 appearances for the Addicks before eventually reuniting with his old boss on deadline day.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green career appearances Seasons Club League Appearances 2019-24 Huddersfield Town 51 2019/20 Bromley 7 2019/20 Swindon Town 9 2021/22 Rotherham United 28 2022/23 Wigan Athletic 4 2023-25 Charlton Athletic 25

Rarmani Edmonds-Green will have a tough role in replacing Omar Beckles

Despite the initial excitement about the arrival of Edmonds-Green, filling the void left by Beckles will be a tough ask.

While Beckles is obviously very talented, it is his leadership and character on and off the pitch that the O's will miss the most.

When he initially suffered the injury, many Orient fans believed that was the end of their paly-off push and that it would be incredibly difficult to replace him so late in the window.

Edmonds-Green has certainly shown the ability to be able to step straight into the side, with him currently cumulating the highest aerial duals won percentage in League One, per Fotmob.

However, if he can step up and lead the backline in the way that Beckles did, it would be of serious benefit to an Orient side that find themselves in a position they couldn't have dreamed of in the opening months of the season.

Should he be able to solidify himself as a top defender at this level, it could save the O's potential promotion push which would be worth far more than any potential fee paid for him.

Looking beyond this season, Edmonds-Green is only 26 and with him signing a multi-year deal gives some stability to a defence where Beckles and Jack Simpson are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Edmonds-Green would have wanted to make an instant impact in the Orient side, however, he is cup-tied in the FA Cup after featuring in Charlton's second-round victory over Walsall - meaning he will be forced to miss the O's huge tie against Premier League Champions Manchester City.