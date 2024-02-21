Highlights Leyton Orient's transfer blunder: Letting go of two central defenders without replacements.

Team suffering: Current central defense situation impacting the overall performance.

Play-off chances at stake: Missing an opportunity to push for a League One play-off place.

Leyton Orient made a mistake in the January transfer window that could end up costing them a League One play-off place.

Orient had one eye on the relegation zone at Christmas, but a remarkable run of form since the Boxing Day victory over Charlton has their fans dreaming of a top six finish.

Wins over Cambridge, Portsmouth, Bolton, Carlisle and Port Vale have seen the Os climb as high as eighth in the table in recent weeks.

However, the last two games, a 4-3 win over Northampton and a 2-1 defeat to Burton, have exposed an issue within Richie Wellens' squad.

Leyton Orient’s centre-back situation

Orient entered the January transfer window with five centre-backs, namely Dan Happe, Omar Beckles, Brandon Cooper, Ed Turns and Adam Thompson.

Happe, who came through the club’s academy in 2017, and Beckles, the Chair of the Professional Footballers' Association, have established themselves as Wellens’ first choice pairing.

The two were crucial to last season’s League Two title-winning side and deservedly kept their places for the current campaign.

Cooper, meanwhile, was brought in on loan from Swansea in the summer, though he has since been made a permanent addition.

The 24-year-old impressed for a while at the Gaughan Group Stadium before receiving a red card for elbowing Derby County’s James Collins in December.

He found himself on the sidelines for several weeks after the incident and has only recently returned to the starting eleven due to an injury to Happe.

Leyton Orient’s transfer blunder

Turns and Thompson were both waved goodbye last month, despite not finding replacements, meaning that the Os have entered the all-important latter stages of the season with just three central defenders.

Turns, who was on loan from Brighton for the second year running, was unlucky not to have played more games before he was recalled.

He had shown the ball-playing ability that you would expect from a Seagulls player, as well as the maturity in his defending of a player much his senior.

There was certainly an argument to be made that he should have been ahead of the error-prone Beckles in the pecking order.

Thompson, on the other hand, had impressed far less, often struggling with injury in his time in East London.

That said, he would have provided adequate cover until the summer - but he will be playing for National League club Barnet until then.

This was not a risk worth taking by the Orient hierarchy, and it has already had a negative impact on the team.

Happe’s injury, which could see him out for over a month, means that Cooper and Beckles must start every game.

And, not only does the inability to rotate players lead to more injuries, which the Os are not in a position to deal with, but it can also cause complacency.

At least one of the two should have been dropped after conceding three goals to Northampton, but could not be.

And, after letting 18th place Burton score twice on the weekend, they certainly should not be in the eleven for the trip to play-off rivals Oxford, but they will be.

Wellens, justifiably, is neither happy with the recent performances of his two centre-backs, nor the situation that the board have left him in.

Speaking via YouTube after the defeat to Burton on Saturday, Wellens said: "In the last two home games, the opposition have scored five goals, and we’ve [only] faced six shots.

"Since the other two centre-backs have left the team, not good enough from Brandon Cooper and Omar Beckles, not good enough.

"Every time a centre-back got it, he passed it safe to the full-back. You cannot play like that."

The former Swindon manager went on to express that the Os may have missed their opportunity to get involved in the top six race.

League One play-off race (as of February 21st) Team P GD Pts 5 Oxford 34 14 57 6 Peterborough 32 19 56 7 Stevenage 32 12 53 8 Blackpool 33 11 50 9 Leyton Orient 33 -1 48

"I am really disappointed because I had a feeling that Stevenage and Oxford would drop points today.

"We haven’t got the squad to quite push (for the play-off places). We’ve still got an opportunity, but we needed to win today.

"When you haven’t got the squad, players know that they’ve got to start because nobody else will take their jersey. That 10 percent or 15 percent drop off is huge for us."

Now, if the Os are to have any chance of making the play-offs, they really need to beat Oxford at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.