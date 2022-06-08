Leyton Orient announce first summer signing

Theo Archibald has signed for Leyton Orient from Lincoln City on a two-year deal, the club announced this afternoon.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Brisbane Road from the Imps and endeared himself to the supporter base with some memorable contributions.

Archibald chipped in with 17 goal involvements from 38 fourth tier outings, playing in a variety of wide positions.

Orient were able to build a great deal of optimism heading into the new season when they replaced Kenny Jackett with Richie Wellens in the final few months of the campaign.

The former Swindon Town manager was delighted to get Archibald over the line when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “He was one we identified pretty quickly as one to keep, as he’s one we think can contribute double figures in goals and assists.

“He’s a good lad, and a real good worker – I’ve seen it from day one.

“His training intensity, his ability to press is fantastic and we’re delighted to get him over the line.

“He’s a unique character too, which I really enjoy about him, he’s a good one to add permanently to the group, and I can’t wait to work with him again next season.”

Orient are a far more menacing prospect with Archibald in their frontline and it will be interesting to see how Wellens molds the rest of the squad with a top six push a definite ambition.

The Verdict

Archibald puts together a strong case to be regularly involved at League One level, therefore it speaks volumes to the ambition and project in place at Orient, that they have been able to sign him on a permanent basis.

Wellens has the experience of winning the fourth tier title with the Robins in 2019/20 to lean on next season, by far his greatest achievement as a manager with difficult spells at Salford City and Doncaster Rovers following his time at the County Ground.

The O’s are quietly going about their business in this summer window, hoping to spring a surprise next season and without a great deal expected from the clubs relegated to League Two, they could seize their opportunity to be outside automatic promotion candidates.