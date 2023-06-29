Leyton Orient will be looking to take their form from the 2022/23 season into the new campaign.

The O’s were by far the best team in League Two last season, as Richie Wellens guided the team to an unexpected promotion.

Now, the focus will be on making sure they can stay at League One team, while also being competitive at that level.

Wellens and the club will no doubt be keen to strengthen this summer as they look to push on and not stand still.

One player Leyton Orient are close to signing is Crewe forward Dan Agyei, according to Football Insider.

Who is Dan Agyei?

The 26-year-old originally came through the academy at AFC Wimbledon before moving to Burnley in 2015.

The forward spent four years there, but only made three appearances for the first team and spent numerous spells on loan away from the Lancashire club.

Agyei spent some of the 2016/17 season on loan at Coventry City, where he scored five goals in 19 games.

He then had a spell at Midlands side Walsall, where he again scored five times, but in 21 games this time.

He returned to Burnley in January 2018 but was immediately loaned back out to Blackpool, and the striker struggled to make a name for himself at the Seasiders as he failed to score in nine games.

In 2019, Agyei was then sold by the Clarets to League One side Oxford United, where he stayed until January 2022, playing 93 times for the club and scoring 11 goals.

Oxford moved the 26-year-old on to Crewe, and in the 18 months at the club, he appeared 61 times for the club, scoring 17 goals.

16 of those goals came this season, as Agyei produced his best return in professional football in 46 League Two games.

Agyei now seems set to leave Crewe and join up with last year's League Two winners, Leyton Orient.

Will Dan Agyei be a good signing for Leyton Orient?

The forward is no doubt making a move to a club that is in a much harder and more demanding league.

But Agyei is a man who is in frightening form and will be confident enough that he is capable of producing similar numbers in England’s third division.

Leyton Orient are in need of more attacking reinforcements, as they’ve lost Paul Smyth and Idris El Mizouni from last season.

Agyei has experience in League One, so that will help him in his adaptation, but with the way Wellens has his team set up and the form Agyei is in, this could be a very good addition for The O’s.