Leyton Orient 3-1 Rochdale: FLW report as O’s end 102-day wait for a win to mark Richie Wellens’ first home game

Leyton Orient marked Richie Wellens’ first home game at the helm in style as they came from behind to beat Rochdale 3-1 and end their 102-day wait for a win.

Orient’s last victory came against Swindon Town in early December and it looked as though this afternoon could provide yet more frustration when Alex Newby gave the visitors a deserved lead early on but Paul Smyth’s 40th-minute wonderstrike changed the game completely before Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith secured all three points after the break.

It felt like spring on a glorious day in east London and the signs of Orient rebirth under Wellens, who took charge just 10 days ago, were clear to see in the final 50 minutes of the game.

“Richie Wellens’ Red and White Army” rung out from the Tommy Johnston Stand in the early exchanges but the home crowd were quickly silenced by Rochdale’s opener in the fifth minute.

A corner was worked back into the box by Max Clark and James Ball’s wonderfully weighted flick teed up Newby, who fired the ball into the far corner.

Orient had to be patient for their chance to respond and it came midway through the first half. Ruel Sotiriou drove to the bi-line and Aaron Drinan connected well with his cross but Jake Lynch reacted quickly to keep out the short-range header.

The home side’s pressure was shortlived though and it was Laurence Vigouroux forced into action next, tipping over Liam Kelly’s curling free-kick to keep the deficit at one goal.

Were it not for a deflection, Dale may have forced in a second at the back post from the resulting corner but they continued to control the game as halftime approached.

If the spark was going to come from somewhere for Orient, Sotiriou looked the likely source and his mazy run created the space for Smyth to hammer an equaliser into the top corner five minutes before the break.

The Rochdale defence sat off and invited the Northern Irishman to shoot – clearly a mistake as his wonder strike evaded the diving Lynch.

Whether it was the late leveler or some strong words from Wellens at the break, Orient started the second half with newfound confidence and the pressure told after 13 minutes.

Having created the space for the opener, Sotiriou showcased his quality as a goalscorer by arriving in the box at the perfect time to bag his fourth goal in five games.

The go-ahead goal only inspired more confidence in the hosts and they came close to a third 10 minutes later when Smyth fired over the bar from a tight angle.

With 15 minutes left, Orient put the game to bed through Smith. The substitute had been on the pitch for just five minutes when Theo Archibald’s deflected shot looped into his path – allowing him to head over the outrushing Lynch and into the net and secure a victory that sees the O’s leapfrog Rochdale into 18th and move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Spring is famously the season of new beginnings and with the long wait for a win over, it certainly seems to have sprung in east London.

FULL TIME: LEYTON ORIENT 3-1 ROCHDALE