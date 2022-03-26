Leyton Orient 2-0 Barrow: FLW report as Paul Smyth wondergoal helps O’s make it 3 in 3

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens was treated to the perfect birthday present at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday afternoon as his side made it three wins in three by beating Barrow 2-0.

Eight of the nine goals scored since Wellens – who turned 42 today – took charge have come in the second half and true to form, Paul Smyth opened the scoring after 52 minutes with a goal of the season contender before Ruel Sotiriou scored his sixth in seven games to ensure Phil Brown’s first match in the Bluebirds’ dugout ended in defeat.

The hosts’ second half burst more than made up for what was a slow start, with the O’s struggling to get going on a glorious afternoon in east London.

They burst into life after 15 minutes, however, when Aaron Drinan saw his shot saved by an outrushing Paul Farman – no surprise that in-form Sotiriou played a key part in creating the opportunity.

The 20-year-old had scored five goals in his last six games and nearly added to his tally a few minutes later but after brilliantly taking down a chipped ball into the box he fired his effort over the target.

Barrow were not without chances of their own and looked particularly dangerous from set pieces – with one corner pinballing around the box dangerously before it was eventually hacked clear.

A lack of urgency in possession in their own half meant Orient were inviting pressure far too often and the visitors nearly capitalised just before the half-hour mark.

A quick turnover saw the ball fired into Robbie Gotts’ feet on the edge of the area and a brilliant turn helped him create space for a shot but Lawrence Vigouroux was equal to it.

Minutes later, John Rooney’s strike appeared to hit the arm of Adam Thompson from close range but referee Simon Mather waved away appeals for a penalty.

As halftime approached, Sotiriou continued to look the most likely to break the deadlock – whipping a free-kick onto the crossbar before seeing his header pushed over the top by Farman.

But young attacker is not yet the finished package and his poor pass would cost Orient a chance to take the lead with five players streaming forward on the break.

Both sides came close to taking the lead in first half injury time, with Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s diving header flashing across the face of goal and then Drinan poking an effort wide of the target at the other end.

Last Saturday, a Smyth moment of magic kick-started Orient’s comeback and he produced something greater still to break the deadlock seven minutes after the break against Barrow.

The Northern Irishman raced in behind to beat Farman to a through ball and leave the keeper stranded. Though his touch took him wide along the left bi-line, Smyth only had one thing on his mind and found the net with the most audacious of curling lobs from an impossible angle.

Orient doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Barrow failed to clear their lines and it fell to Sotiriou, who continued his stunning scoring run by directing his effort into the bottom corner.

Two-nil down and against a home side now oozing with confidence, the Bluebirds found it hard to recover any sort of control and it looked far more likely the lead would be extended than diminished in the final half-hour.

The good times certainly seem to be back for Orient while the arrival of Brown has not yet had the effect that Barrow will have been hoping for.

FULL TIME: Leyton Orient 2-0 Barrow