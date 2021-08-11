Leyton Orient 1 – 1 QPR: FLW reports as visitors earn place in EFL Cup second round via penalties

QPR came through a penalty shoot-out against Leyton Orient to earn their place in the second round of the EFL Cup in what was Mark Warburton’s 100th game in charge of the west London club.

The first competitive game between the two sides in 14 years finished 1-1 at full time but the R’s picked up their first win against Orient since 1982 via a shoot-out, with 20-year-old Ruel Sotiriou the only player to miss from the spot.

Rob Dickie’s 16th-minute header, his second goal in two games to start the 2021/22 campaign, put the visitors ahead before Aaron Drinan’s first goal for Orient levelled the game inside the last 20 minutes.

Kenny Jackett, whose reign is much younger than the man in the opposition dugout, made just two changes for what was his side’s first home game in front of fans since last December.

Warburton, meanwhile, made the swathe of changes that he’d promised in the build-up with just four players reprising their roles from the weekend’s 1-1 draw with Millwall as summer signings Andre Dozzell and Jimmy Dunne both made their debuts.

Despite the changes, the visitors dominated the opening exchanges but first Osman Kakay and then Albert Adomah blazed their best chances over the bar in the first quarter of an hour.

The R’s didn’t have to wait long for their opener, however, as Dickie headed in his second goal in two games in the 16th minute – meeting Faysal Bettache’s curling corner and powering it past Lawrence Vigouroux.

Theo Archibald, making his full debut on loan from Lincoln City, proved Orient’s most dangerous player early on, playing multiple dangerous crosses into the opposition box but only finding empty space at the back post.

Warburton’s side nearly had a stunning second just after the half-hour mark. Some fast passing set Adomah galloping down the left flank and he evaded a slide tackle before looping a cross into the box for Lyndon Dykes to acrobatically volley over the top.

The R’s remained a constant threat but Orient and had two chances to level late in the first half. First, Aaron Drinan failed to direct Tom James’ low shot on target from six yards out, and then Sotiriou couldn’t get enough contact on the bouncing ball at the back post to covert a dangerous corner.

Orient thought they may have had a penalty six minutes after the break when Drinan went down under a challenge from goalkeeper Jordan Archer but referee Craig Hicks blew for offside rather than a spot-kick.

Kakay impressed down the right flank throughout and nearly made an excellent evening even better by doubling his side’s lead just before the hour mark but his curling effort sailed wide of Vigouroux’s right-hand post.

Jackett’s side were not without chances of their own and seemed to take control of the game after Yoann Barbet was replaced by Charlie Kelman but when Dan Happe missed a glorious opportunity at the back post you felt it might not be Orient’s night.

Drinan had other ideas and swept the O’s back level in the 74th minute, having held off his defender to latch onto a long throw into the box.

That riled up the home crowd and their side nearly responded with a winner in the proceeding few minutes, as both Sotiriou and Omar Beckles were denied from close range. Those proved to be the last big chances of the match, meaning things had to be decided via a penalty shoot-out.

The Championship side’s quality ultimately shone through, with Sotiriou hitting the crossbar as the R’s won the shoot-out 5-3.

Full Time: Leyton Orient 1 (3) – (5) 1 QPR