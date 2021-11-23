Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leya Iseka starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to face Swansea on Wednesday evening

Barnsley will usher in a new era on Wednesday night as Poya Asbaghi will take charge of his first match as Tykes head coach against Swansea City.

The Swede is set to receive a warm Oakwell welcome as he replaces Markus Schopp in the dugout, with Joseph Laumann taking caretaker charge for the final time this past weekend in a 4-1 loss to Fulham.

That was a somewhat expected result and a visit from Swansea City who are slightly inconsistent is perhaps an easier task but still a difficult one for Asbaghi to start with.

He got to work with his new players for the first time this week but how is he going to line up his side tomorrow? Let’s take a look.

It has been reported that Asbaghi’s favoured formation is a 4-2-3-1, which is a lot different to what Schopp and Valerien Ismael lined-up like, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to switch immediately to that to try and get a result.

But the goal scored by Saturday’s substitute Victor Adeboyejo could get him back into the starting line-up after mainly appearing from the bench this season.

With the options Barnsley have at the top end of the pitch as well it would be a positive move as well to include 23-year-old Aaron Leya Iseka – perhaps on the right flank instead of Dominik Frieser.

The rest of the team though seems pretty much set in stone but the likes of Obi Oulare and Remy Vita – on loan from Bayern Munich – will be hoping to impress their new boss in training with a view to getting a chance from the start in the coming weeks with the matches coming thick and fast.


