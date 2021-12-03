Leya Iseka starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to face Huddersfield Town this weekend

Barnsley are still without a win in their last four fixtures and they face a stern test this weekend against Huddersfield.

The Tykes are struggling at the bottom of the table and are falling further and further behind in their battle to avoid relegation. The teams above them are managing to distance themselves from the club and it’s worrying for fans that they could now be in real trouble this season.

If they could get a win this weekend against the Terriers though, then it could be just the result that the club need to kickstart their season.

Three points here then could do a lot for the side in the long-term.

The team drew 0-0 in their last fixture against Peterborough and while it wasn’t a win, it was a decent enough point and should mean the majority of the defence keep their places thanks to the clean sheet that they attained.

One change though could come in attack with Cauley Woodrow still not firing in front of goal for Barnsley.

He last scored in September and it is a long time to go without a goal for the Tykes – and with Aaron Leya Iseka now potentially back available, he could be thrown straight back into the mix as the main striker in the three-man frontline.

The 24-year-old had managed three goals – the same amount as Woodrow – before he was sidelined and now that he is back to match fitness, expect him to be thrown straight back into the fold.

Alongside him is likely to remain Carlton Morris, who won the most duels of anyone on the pitch last time out, and Devante Cole, who had the most tackles.