Lewis Wing to Sheffield Wednesday: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sheffield Wednesday have made a bit of a statement signing this week with the acquisition of Lewis Wing from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old was plying his trade in non-league football until 2017, which is when Boro plucked him from Shildon after he scored 36 times in 73 games from midfield.

It was a massive step up the leagues for Wing but following an initial loan spell at League Two side Yeovil Town, he proved to be effective at Championship level for Boro.

Wing has never been a regular under Neil Warnock though since his appointment – he headed out on loan during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign to Rotherham United but it’s the Millers’ neighbours on the other side of the M1 who have won the race for his signature for the upcoming campaign.

Is it a good potential move?

This could be a potentially one of the best deals of the League One transfer window.

Whilst clubs like Ipswich Town are splashing the cash on permanent arrivals, Wednesday have to cut their cloth accordingly and they’ve never been expected to spend money on transfer fees this summer, so Darren Moore has to be shrewd with loan deals and free agents.

And as far as loan moves go, being able to tempt Wing to move into League One for the season when he probably had offers from the Championship is very good going for Wednesday and proves that despite relegation, they are an attractive club to join.

Would he start?

It’s hard to say with total conviction due to the depth that Wednesday have in their midfield right now, but considering Wing is a Championship-class player it would be a surprise if he wasn’t starting under Moore.

However he will be battling with Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran and if you believe the reports Swansea’s George Byers as well, so that’s a lot of competition for three places in a 4-3-3 formation.

Due to what Wing brings to the table though, he will probably begin the season in the starting 11 alongside Luongo and Bannan if all are fully-fit.

What does he offer?

Wing’s main strength is his ability to score from range, and that could be a very useful quality to have with Wednesday currently lacking in fire-power at the top end of the pitch.

Not only can Wing score from distance, but he’s also very energetic as a box-to-box player and he could provide the legs to play alongside Luongo, whose fitness has been a bit of a concern over the years, and Bannan who is into his 30’s.

As far as Wednesday’s current options in midfield go, Wing is probably the complete package when it comes to a midfielder, although you’d have to say he’s not technically as good as Bannan on the ball.