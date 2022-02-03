Lewis Wing pens emotional exit messages to Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday following Wycombe transfer

Lewis Wing’s Middlesbrough career came to an end on transfer deadline day as the midfielder secured a permanent exit away from the club.

The 26-year-old had joined Boro in 2017 from non-league club Shildon after scoring 48 times in 99 appearances, climbing seven divisions in the footballing pyramid to link-up with the Teessiders.

After a loan spell initially at Yeovil Town, Wing quickly slotted in at the Riverside in 2018 and during his time at the club ended up playing 92 times in all competitions, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Since the start of 2021 though, Wing’s tenure at Boro looked to be on the ropes as he first headed on loan to Rotherham United in the Championship last season before then linking up with Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland

With his switch to the Owls not exactly working out though, Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers swooped for Wing on the final day of last month and having sealed the switch a few days ago, Wing has now been able to send a message to Boro fans and also some parting words to Wednesday as well.

“I always knew this day might come to say a farewell goodbye forever,” Wing said on his Instagram account.

“Firstly I would just like to thanks Middlesbrough for taking a chance on me from non league, you made my dreams come true.

“The memories you have given me have been amazing.

“I would also like the say a massive thank you to everyone involved in Middlesbrough behind the scenes for everything you have done for me.

“Not sure where to start with the fans! You have been amazing with me and the song you made still rings in my head everyday and all I can say is thank you for the support from the bottom of my heart.

“I wish nothing but the best for the club and hope to see them back where they belong! Made friends for life and it’s been an emotional couple of days but the time is right and I can’t wait for what’s to come moving forward! UTFB!

“Lastly I would like to say thank you to everyone at Sheffield Wednesday.

“Although things didn’t plan out how I would have hoped I still had an amazing few months with some incredible players and staff and for that I will forever be thankful.”

The Verdict

Many players wouldn’t have been able to make the massive step up in level that Wing did but for a few seasons he more than held his own at Boro.

Teams end up evolving and progressing though and Neil Warnock decided last season that he needed better than the 26-year-old to move forward.

For a player who didn’t have an academy upbringing at a significant team though, Wing has done very well in the last few years to turn out for the clubs he has and to make an impact at Boro.

A fresh start awaits at Adams Park and in a few months time he could be lining up against his former club but for Gareth Ainsworth’s team in the Championship.