Lewis Wing issues exciting update on long-term Sheffield Wednesday future

Lewis Wing is currently enjoying a season-long loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old has started 11 of the Owls’ 16 league games and capped a memorable display in Wednesday’s 3-0 dispatching of Sunderland in midweek. Wing struggled for regular game time under Neil Warnock last season and went on to spend the second half of the campaign on loan at Rotherham United.

Known for his long range shooting ability, Wing is yet to notch for Wednesday but has contributed in a more well-rounded way that has the Owls now unbeaten in their last six in all competitions.

Wing explained his situation looking ahead to next season when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “I had offers to stay in the Championship but when a club the size of Sheffield Wednesday come knocking it’s hard to turn down.

“The (contract) extension has to get exercised by Middlesbrough so we don’t know what’s going to happen. I definitely see the potential for being here a long period.”

Owls supporters will be hoping that Wing can agree a permanent transfer in the summer and if the player pushes for a deal to happen it looks fairly likely. At 26, regular game time is essential and Darren Moore is providing that for Wing at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

Wing contributed seven goals from midfield for Middlesbrough in 2019/20 season when Neil Warnock dragged them out of any relegation concerns that were lurking during Jonathan Woodgate’s time at the helm. The cultured midfielder looked like he had the game to be competing in the top half of the second tier but last term was a real setback.

Wednesday have been a force in the Championship in the last decade and so if they can do the hard bit, getting promoted from League One, then the future will once again look bright for Wing.