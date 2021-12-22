Lewis Travis underlines Blackburn Rovers’ bold ambition

Blackburn and Tony Mowbray have had a superb season so far, managing to push their way into the top six and challenge for a promotion spot – and Lewis Travis feels they can do even better, telling the club’s official website that the club are capable of breaking into the top two.

Rovers are a club that has recently had to settle for mid-table solidity with a brief fling with the play-off spots. This season though, after some solid displays, they have managed to kick on towards the play-off spots.

With the goals of Ben Brereton-Diaz and some incredible showings from some of his teammates, they have bagged points against some of the best teams in the table. Now, they will be desperate to ensure they stay where they are in the second half of the campaign.

Speaking to the club’s official website though, Lewis Travis is full of confidence and feels that his side are well capable of doing so – and that the club can even think about pushing towards the top two and the automatic promotion places.

Travis has played a key role himself this season, featuring in 23 games and bagging an assist along the way. In midfield, he helps to control the play, setup his teammates and break up opposition attacks.

The 24-year-old player though feels he and his side can be even more successful in the second half of the campaign – and that they can even play their way into the top two and overtake Bournemouth or Fulham.

Travis said: “I don’t think there’s any reason why we can’t go and chase down the top two. We find ourselves in a good position at the moment and I think we probably have the best form in the league.”

Blackburn are a solid side at the moment – and if they keep it up, there is certainly no reason why they couldn’t break into that top two in the table.

The Verdict

Lewis Travis and Blackburn have looked tremendous this campaign and at the moment, look like one of the best sides in the entire league.

If the club can keep up this form, then they could certainly reach the top two. The question is whether or not their form will dip and if the side can continue to impress under Tony Mowbray.

Lewis Travis and the rest of his teammates though are certainly playing at the top of their game right now. Ben Brereton-Diaz for example is a goalscoring machine right now and has easily replaced the goals of Adam Armstrong.

If he and the rest of the club can keep raising the bar, then promotion is a possibility – and automatically too, not even through the play-offs.