Lewis Travis issues Blackburn Rovers fitness claim ahead of Preston North End clash

Lewis Travis has claimed that the World Cup break came at the right time for Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder believes that the team’s smaller squad was beginning to struggle with the amount of minutes they had been put through with the hectic playing schedule.

Travis has claimed that the last few weeks have helped the first team to recharge their batteries for the second half of the campaign.

Rovers have spent the previous week preparing for the Championship’s return in a warm weather training camp in Spain.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson had given the squad some time off following the 3-0 defeat to Burnley before the break, but the 25-year old has insisted that the team is now raring to go for the return to league action.

“We’ve managed to recharge the batteries with the time off,” said Travis, via Blackburn’s official website.

“It feels as if the rest has done me the world of good and I feel ready to get back and play to my maximum level.

“The main thing, leading up to the game against Preston, is the fitness, but it’s always good to win games and keep two clean sheets.

“Everyone’s looked good, we’d been off for three weeks but everyone looks good and the lads are getting fitter.

“I think the gaffer’s happy with how the games against Hearts and Ajax went.

“For us, we need to replicate the first half of the season and also look to improve on it as well.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Paul Robinson? Yes No

Blackburn are currently 3rd in the table following that defeat to the Clarets.

Tomasson’s side are five points adrift of their heated rivals, who sit atop the standings.

Rovers will be aiming to maintain a good run of form for the second half of the campaign in order to compete for promotion.

Up next for Blackburn is the visit of Preston North End to Ewood Park on 10 December.

The Verdict

The final game before the break was a disaster for Blackburn, given their opponents.

But in the grand scheme of things, a 3rd place position in the table as we approach the halfway mark is a sign of progress under Tomasson.

The Dane arrived in the summer and has had a positive impact on the team.

Despite good results, a greater consistency will be needed in 2023 in order to remain competitive with the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United, which perhaps this recent rest will help with.