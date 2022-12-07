Lewis Travis highlights key asset in Blackburn Rovers’ promotion chase

Lewis Travis has highlighted Blackburn Rovers’ home form as a key asset in the team’s promotion fight.

The midfielder is ready for the return of the Championship this weekend, with Rovers preparing to face Preston North End in another Lancashire derby for the side.

Blackburn went into the break off the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss to heated local rivals Burnley, which opened up a five point gap between the sides heading into the World Cup.

But a 3rd place position in the league table has given the team the confidence to believe that they can challenge for promotion this campaign.

A record of 12 wins and nine losses has put the team on 36 points from their opening 21 games, with 24 of those coming from victories at Ewood Park.

The midfielder has highlighted this good form as a potential key asset to the team for their return to action, claiming that a derby at their home ground makes for an ideal venue for a comeback from the World Cup break.

“We’ve got another derby game and I hope we can get back home and get a good result,” said Travis, via Blackburn’s official website.

“We’re always confident at home, we’ve not lost many games at Ewood this season.

“We’ve got one of the best records in the league at home and we want to keep that up.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Paul Robinson? Yes No

Blackburn will be aiming to earn a place in the automatic promotion places with a victory this weekend, with the gap to 2nd place Sheffield United just two points.

The Verdict

A good home record is key to any side chasing promotion in the Championship.

Blackburn have been particularly impressive at Ewood Park, losing just two of their 10 games there so far this season.

Greater consistency will be needed away from home in order to keep pace with the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United in the second half of the season.

But returning to action with a derby game at home will be a fantastic chance for the team to lay down a marker for the rest of the campaign, as they seek a promotion chase.