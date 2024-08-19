This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

A £3 million asking price has been deemed a fair one for Lewis Travis amid reports that Hull City are keen on a move for the Blackburn Rovers midfielder.

Alan Nixon reported via his Patreon that the Tigers are keen on signing the 26-year-old but will have to pay a fee of £3million to bring him to the MKM Stadium this summer.

It's reported that Rovers could be tempted to sell Travis this month if they receive the right fee, despite the fact that he's worn the captain's armband for their opening fixtures of the Championship campaign.

Travis was loaned out by old Rovers boss John Dahl Tomasson for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, and he helped Ipswich Town win promotion to the Premier League before returning to Ewood Park this summer.

£3million deemed a fair price for Lewis Travis

Our Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Toby Wilding, has been impressed by what he's seen from Lewis Travis so far this season, but believes that £3million would be a fair price should Rovers sell him to Hull City.

Speaking to Football League World, Toby said: “Yeah I’d say £3m is a fair price for Rovers to demand for Travis certainly from a Championship rival.

“The thing with Travis is that he’s still got a contract until 2026, so there’s no need to sell him in this window if it isn’t for a decent price.

“I’ve been really impressed with him at the start of the season with the way he’s come back, and he’s taken on the armband as well. The way he played forward against Derby with his passing and his runs were certainly a nice addition to the game, and it didn’t seem to be at the expense of the defensive work that he’s always been good at, so if he was to stay he’d be a big asset and seemed like someone who would suit a John Eustace team and that seems to be the case.

“I definitely wouldn’t want to see him go so soon into his time playing under him, and it’s worth noting that Eustace has made it clear that even with the current options he has in midfield, he’d like another player to come in that position, which would make it a strange and risky move to let Travis go and would probably mean two players coming in that position, and you’re going to want the funds coming in which allows you to make those signings.

"At least a £3million asking price gives you the money to make those subsequent signings, and it seems like a fair one for Blackburn to demand, in my opinion."

Losing Lewis Travis would be a huge blow for Blackburn Rovers

Regardless of what sort of transfer fee Blackburn would get, losing Travis would be a blow, particularly at this stage of the transfer window.

After winning promotion with Ipswich last season, Travis has come back into the fold at Ewood Park and made an impressive start to the 2024/25 season in what has been a good start to the season for Rovers, having picked up four points from their opening two Championship games and recording a huge 6-1 win away to Stockport County in the Carabao Cup.

Lewis Travis' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Blackburn Rovers 2016- 227 6 11 Ipswich Town (Loan) 2024 9 0 1

Travis looks set to play a hugely important role for Eustace's side and has been handed the captain's armband, so it should go without saying that he's a player that his manager rates, and won't want to lose him.

Blackburn have just received a reported fee of £9million after selling Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town, so there may not be a need to cash in on Travis this summer, despite the £3million asking price being set.

With a contract at Ewood Park until 2026, there's no immediate need to sell Travis, and having been handed the captain's armband, it would be a serious blow if the 26-year-old departed.

With just over a week remaining of the transfer window, losing Travis at this stage would throw a real spanner in the works for Eustace and Blackburn, and they should be doing all they can to keep him at the club this summer.