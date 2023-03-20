Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien has joined DC United on an initial loan deal after his previous move to Blackburn Rovers fell through from the January window.

The midfielder only joined the Reds in the summer after starring for Huddersfield Town in the Championship last season. However, with O’Brien one of many new faces at the City Ground, he failed to establish himself as a regular under Steve Cooper.

Therefore, it was decided in the New Year that he would be allowed to leave Forest, and everything had been agreed with Rovers. However, a paperwork issue on the side of the Championship side meant it wasn’t finalised, despite appeals outside the window.

With O’Brien not registered in the Forest squad, he would be unable to play for the remainder of the campaign, so a switch to a country that has their transfer window open was mooted. And, it became apparent in recent weeks that MLS outfit DC United were keen to tie up a deal.

That’s been sorted now, as it was announced by the club that they had brought O’Brien in, where he will work under boss Wayne Rooney.

Interestingly, the update confirmed that even though the 24-year-old is only on loan until mid-July initially, there will be an option to make the move a permanent one. Of course, if that did happen, it would mean Rovers, or any other side, wouldn’t be able to sign O’Brien this summer.

The energetic midfielder will join up with ex-Leeds United man Mateusz Klich and former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke at his new club. He could make his debut against New England Revolution this weekend as Rooney’s side seek a second win of the season.

The verdict

It’s certainly interesting that there is an option to buy here as it had been suggested this would be a straight loan, but now O’Brien’s long-term future could be in America.

Obviously, there’s a lot of football to be played in the coming months, and if Forest are relegated from the Premier League, which is a possibility, then you would imagine they will do all they can to keep O’Brien as he could be key for them in the second tier.

So, this is one to monitor in the summer, but it seems apparent that Blackburn have missed the boat with this potential signing, and it’s one that they will regret if they fall short in their promotion push this season.

