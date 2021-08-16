Lewis O’Brien selection update emerges as Huddersfield Town hold off Leeds United interest

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is set to return to Carlos Corberan’s first-team squad in time for tomorrow night’s clash against Preston North End, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 22-year-old contracted Covid along with three other Huddersfield Town teammates and because of this, he is yet to feature for the Terriers in the Championship this season.

But after passing the relevant checks needed to return to the fold, he is now set to re-join training today and with this, could play a part in tomorrow against Frankie McAvoy’s side who have also struggled to get going in their opening two league games.

This latest news will also come as a boost to Premier League outfit Leeds United, who have been chasing the midfielder’s signature this summer and are keen on bringing him to the top flight.

According to Football Insider, O’Brien is keen on a move to Elland Road which could persuade the Terriers to cash in on one of their prized assets this summer, although the club do have the option of triggering an automatic one-year extension on his contract and could play hardball with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

But in other promising injury news for Carlos Corberan’s side, Rolando Aarons has returned to action with the Under-23s as he continues to work his way back up to match fitness and Pipa may also be available soon after appearing on the substitutes bench against Fulham at the weekend.

However, vice-captain Harry Toffolo and summer signings Josh Ruffels and Lee Nicholls will continue to sit on the sidelines for this midweek tie – a triple blow the Terriers didn’t need with their current league form.

The Verdict:

Although O’Brien has returned to the fold and may have been able to train in isolation before that, he may only start on the bench tomorrow night due to his lack of time with the first-team squad recently, ahead of a possible start at the weekend.

Still, his return is a big boost and Huddersfield’s opening two league games shows how much they miss him when he’s not involved, perhaps a taster of what looks set to come if he seals his move to Leeds United between now and the end of the month.

Rolando Aarons will also be a great option to have on the wing if he makes his return in the next week or two, although the fact they’re still missing two senior left-backs in Josh Ruffels and Harry Toffolo will be a concern for manager Corberan.

The latter will not only be missed for his defensive solidity, but also his leadership skills after being appointed as one of the club’s vice-captains during the summer.

And as previously mentioned, they need as many players fit as possible if they have any chance of improving on their opening two league games. Conceding five at the weekend must have been a real blow – and they will be hoping the likely return of O’Brien will inspire them to victory tomorrow night.