Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O'Brien says he has "no malicious thoughts" about how his failed move to Blackburn Rovers played out and holds no grudges but admits it was "a tough time".

The midfielder linked up with Wayne Rooney at MLS side DC United as a result of the EFL refusing to ratify his Ewood Park switch after the paperwork was submitted after the winter transfer deadline.

Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest failed deal

Blackburn saw multiple appeals to turn over that decision rejected, which left them without the midfielder for the second half of the season and put the 28-year-old in a difficult position at Forest.

The Reds had already submitted their 25-man squad without him in it under the assumption he'd be joining Rovers so he faced months without first team minutes if he couldn't secure a move away.

The window was closed for most European clubs but the MLS offered him a lifeline and he headed to DC United on loan until the 16th of July, with an option to buy included in the deal.

Lewis O'Brien reflects on Blackburn Rovers transfer mishap

Speaking to BBC Sport, O'Brien, who left Huddersfield Town to join Forest after the defeat to the Reds in last year's Championship play-off final, has reflected on that difficult period but revealed he holds no grudges against anyone involved.

He said: "I have no malicious thoughts about anything that has gone on and I don't hold a grudge.

"Who in their right mind would turn down an opportunity to play in the Premier League? No-one. It is every boy's dream from the minute they say they want to play football. There are no regrets from the minute I signed until now and there never will be.

"Sometimes things don't go the way you want. You have to take a pit stop somewhere else and get yourself back on track."

O'Brien added: "I'm not going to say it was all fine. It was a tough time.

"Up to that point, my career had gone up and up and up. I had played every single game and even being on the bench was tough to take.

"Every day I sat waiting for an answer after training. My family, my mum, my dad, my fiancee dealt with the brunt of it when I got home. I wasn't in the best of moods."

Does Lewis O'Brien have a future at Nottingham Forest?

O'Brien could be playing Championship football again next season.

He's made it clear he wants to prove himself at Forest and with the Reds battling relegation, we could see him back playing second tier football at The City Ground in 2023/24.

Given how impressive he was last term, you have to think that the East Midlands club will want to keep hold of him if they do drop back to the Championship.

If the Reds stay up and DC United don't trigger the permanent option, then there will surely be a host of sides keen to snap him up in the summer.

Rovers may be among them and from his comments, it seems O'Brien does not hold a grudge against them despite what happened earlier this year.