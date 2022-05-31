Lewis O’Brien pens message to Huddersfield Town supporters as he reflects on club’s campaign

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during the 2021/22 season.

The Terriers exceeded all expectations in the previous term as they managed to secure a third-place finish in the Championship standings.

Huddersfield went on to defeat Luton Town in the semi-finals of the play-offs to set up a showdown with Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium.

Unfortunately for Huddersfield, it was the Reds who emerged victorious in this fixture as an own-goal from Levi Colwill sealed promotion for Steve Cooper’s side on Sunday.

O’Brien had a strong claim for a penalty turned down by referee Jon Moss in the second-half of this clash as he collided with Max Lowe in the area.

The midfielder nearly took the game to extra-time as he fired an effort just wide of the target in the closing stages.

Reflecting on the club’s latest campaign in the Championship on Instagram, O’Brien has admitted that it was a year to be proud of and has backed Huddersfield to come back stronger next season.

The midfielder posted: “Gutted is an understatement.

“But what a season we have had!

“Just goes to show how far Terrier spirit can take you.

“Thank you for all the support you’ve shown us this season it wouldn’t have been the same without you!

“We will come back stronger next season UTT.”

The Verdict

O’Brien played a major role in Huddersfield’s success last season and thus the club will be desperate to keep him at the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.

During the 46 games that he played in the second-tier in the previous term, the 23-year-old provided six direct goal contributions and averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.09.

When you consider that the Terriers will be playing in the Championship again next season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Premier League sides try to test the club’s resolve by submitting offers for O’Brien.

Huddersfield will certainly be in no rush to sell O’Brien due to the fact that his current contract is set to run until 2025.