It seems Middlesbrough may have the chance to reunite with Lewis O'Brien once again in the summer transfer window.

That's after the Nottingham Forest loanee admitted he would be open to a return to The Riverside Stadium if the circumstances were right.

O'Brien joined Forest back in the summer of 2022 following their promotion to the Premier League, joining from Huddersfield Town alongside his Terriers teammate Harry Toffolo.

However, the midfielder has struggled to establish himself at The City Ground, making just 17 appearances in all competitions for the club.

After a January deadline day move to Blackburn Rovers fell through last season for administrative reasons at Ewood Park, O'Brien then had a spell on loan in the USA with DC United.

This season though, the midfielder has found himself back in the Championship, having joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window.

Now it appears as though another deal with Boro for next season, is not something the 25-year-old is willing to rule out at this stage.

It has been something of a frustrating campaign at The Riverside Stadium for O'Brien, with injuries limiting his opportunities at times.

Even so, he has still made 24 appearances in all competitions for Michael Carrick's side, showing his importance and potential to be a key player for the club.

Lewis O'Brien 2023/24 Championship stats for Middlesbrough - from SofaScore Appearances 22 Goals 0 Shots per Game 0.6 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 87% Tackles per Game 1.8 Balls Recovered per Game 4.1 Dribble Success Rate 63% Duel Success Rate 54% As of 24th April 2024

As a result, his latest comments on his future may well be welcome news to supporters of Middlesbrough.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the club even once his loan deal expires at the end of this season, O'Brien told the Teeside Gazette: "I don't have a clue, I'll have to see what happens in the summer.

"I've really enjoyed my time here and the time I've been playing. If it's the right time and the right things fall in place, I'd obviously love to come back here."

As things stand, there are just over two years remaining on the midfielder's contract with his parent club, securing his future at Nottingham Forest until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That does mean they would have some scope to negotiate any offer that Middlesbrough might make for the 25-year-old once the market has reopened.

Middlesbrough set for another season in the Championship

Having missed out on promotion via the play-offs last season, 'Boro have been unable to secure a place in the top six this time around.

Carrick's side currently sit ninth in the standings, nine points adrift of sixth place Norwich City with two games left to play, meaning they will be in the second-tier again next season.

Middlesbrough are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the Welsh capital to take on Cardiff City.

It would seem to make sense for Middlesbrough to pursue another summer deal for O'Brien after the midfielder's comments here.

His departure could contribute to leaving the club short on options in the centre of park going into the summer.

As a result, bringing him back would provide important depth in that position, and he could settle back in quickly given he knows and is comfortable at the club.

O'Brien also has experience in play-off battles that could be useful for Middlesbrough, who may wonder if things would have been different this season, had he been fit for the whole campaign.

Related "It's nothing new" - Jonny Howson issues stance on Middlesbrough FC future Howson is currently out of contract at the end of the season, with the veteran midfielder waiting to find out if he will be offered an extension

Bringing the midfielder back for next season would give them the chance to find out the answer to that.

Given his struggles for game time at The City Ground and subsequent loan moves away, he does seem to be well down the pecking order at Forest too, meaning they may be open to sanctioning another move away for the 25-year-old.

With all that in mind, attempting to bring O'Brien once the transfer window opens again would feel like a sensible move for Middlesbrough to make ahead of next season.