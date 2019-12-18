Lewis O’Brien opens up on Huddersfield absence and when he could return to action

Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien says he is desperate to get back into the side, following his recent injury-enforced absence from the Terriers’ lineup.

O’Brien, who is enjoying his first campaign as part of Huddersfield’s senior squad following his loan spell with Bradford last season, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers, impressing both in his natural attacking midfield role, and while filling in at left-back.

Now however, the 21-year-old has found himself watching on as a frustrated spectator, with a calf injury suffered in the 5-2 defeat at Bristol City keeping him out of the last three games.

Speaking to The Examiner about that time on the sidelines, O’Brien said: “It’s been frustrating to be out of it myself, it’s been hard watching, especially when you travel to the games.

“It’s been painful having to watch, so I am excited to get back.”

Discussing when it may be that he returns to the Huddersfield side, the attacker continued: “I’m feeling good but I am just taking it day by day.

“I don’t know when I’m actually back, we haven’t had a timeline set – it’s just a matter of day by day but, when I am back, I am going to be ready

“I’m itching to go, because it has been a frustrating time to pick up an injury. I really didn’t think it was much but when we got back, it turned out to be more than I thought.”

Huddersfield have fared reasonably well since O’Brien’s injury, with a 2-0 defeat at home to Leeds followed by a 1-0 win at Charlton and 1-1 draw at Wigan.

That has left Danny Cowley’s side 19th in the Championship standings, four points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The Verdict

I don’t think O’Brien is going to be the only one of a Huddersfield persuasion keen to see him back in action sooner rather than later.

The 21-year-old has been one of the standout features of what has been a difficult campaign for the Terriers so far, making an impact in a number of positions.

You feel therefore that his positive outlook here will be encouraging for Huddersfield, as they look to return to that encouraging form they showed during the early part of the Cowley’s reign at the club, something which O’Brien was a significant part of.