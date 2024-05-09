Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien is expected to be talked about this summer, as his future at the Premier League club is in doubt.

The midfielder has been at the City Ground since the summer of 2022, but his time at the club hasn’t been plain sailing, as he’s struggled to replicate the form he showed at Huddersfield Town.

O’Brien was shipped out on loan last season to DC United, and the 25-year-old found himself not wanted again at the Premier League side last summer. Forest decided to send him out on loan for the season, and it was Championship side Middlesbrough that won the race.

Now that the season has come to an end for Boro, it also means that O’Brien’s loan spell has ended and he faces an uncertain future.

Here's the latest transfer news involving the midfielder...

Middlesbrough, Preston, and Sheffield United are eyeing Lewis O’Brien deal

The summer transfer window is fast approaching, so it seems clubs are looking to get potential deals done early, and it looks as though Lewis O’Brien could be a wanted man.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Middlesbrough, Preston North End, and Sheffield United are all interested in signing O’Brien this summer.

The midfielder has spent the entire 2023/24 season on loan at Boro, and it seems they are keen to have him back at the club again next season.

While Nixon states that Preston’s interest in the Forest player is dependent on what happens to club captain Alan Browne.

For Sheffield United, Nixon has suggested that their move for O’Brien would be contingent on Nottingham Forest being relegated back to the Championship. This isn’t the first time the Blades have been linked with the midfielder, as ex-manager Paul Heckingbottom tried to sign O’Brien last summer.

Injuries hampered O'Brien's time at Boro – with an Achilles injury restricting his contributions – but it seems the Teessiders were still impressed by what they saw given their reported interest.

Lewis O'Brien's 2023/24 Championship stats for Middlesbrough Matches played 23 Minutes per game 69 Goals and Assists 1 xAG 1.82 Big chances created 2 Key passes 0.7 Passing accuracy per game 36.8 (87%) Interceptions per game 0.7 Tackles per game 1.7 Stats as per Sofascore.com

The player himself has admitted that he is open to a return if the circumstances are right.

O’Brien was asked about him possibly returning to Middlesbrough once his loan deal expired, and he told Teesside Gazette: “I don't have a clue, I'll have to see what happens in the summer.

"I've really enjoyed my time here and the time I've been playing. If it's the right time and the right things fall in place, I'd obviously love to come back here."

O’Brien’s Nottingham Forest situation

O’Brien has been on the books at the City Ground since 2022, but it hasn’t been an easy time for the player.

The midfielder joined the club after being really impressive with Huddersfield Town for a number of seasons.

So, it was expected he would continue to do that just with a new team, but unfortunately for O'Brien, that hasn’t been the case.

The 25-year-old has played just 17 times for Forest in nearly two years at the club, with his last competitive appearance for the club coming in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester United last season.

Since then, he has spent time in the MLS with DC United and, obviously, this season with Middlesbrough.

O’Brien will return to Forest this summer, still having two years left to run on his contract, meaning it will be down to the club to decide what they want to do with him.

The Reds will likely want to recapture some of the money they spent on him.