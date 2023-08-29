As we are now in the final few days of the summer transfer window, teams across the EFL are looking to wrap up any late business they wish to do.

As with any transfer window, there is always expected to be a late flurry of activity, as recent results and injuries can change how a club approaches the final few days and hours.

It seems there are a few Championship clubs looking to remain active in the window, as teams circle Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The midfielder recently signed for the Premier League club but has never been given a regular chance and seems surplus to requirements at the club as they look to move him on before the deadline.

With that said, teams from the Championship have expressed interest in signing the player.

Are Leeds United still interested in Lewis O’Brien?

One area of the pitch that Leeds seem keen to add to before the deadline is midfield, so it may come as no surprise that the Yorkshire side are interested in the player.

It was reported last week by journalist Alan Nixon, that Leeds have identified O’Brien as a target and are ready to move for him.

The 24-year-old joined Forest last summer, but despite playing 17 times for the club, he was later taken out of the registered Premier League squad and sent out on loan to DC United.

He returned to the Premier League club this summer, and it seems likely he is going to leave the club.

Leeds joined Sheffield United in showing interest in the player, but it now seems that both Yorkshire sides face stiff competition from other Championship outfits.

Which teams are interested in Lewis O’Brien?

As well as Leeds and Sheffield United expressing interest, it now seems there are three other Championship clubs interested in the midfielder.

According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Ipswich Town have joined the race for the 24-year-old.

Nixon states that all of these clubs have made enquiries regarding a loan deal for O'Brien, but he adds that Nottingham Forest want either a permanent sale this summer or the obligation to buy at the end of any loan deal they may entertain.

All three teams have had different starts to the season, but it seems they remain keen on adding to their squad before the 11p.m. deadline on Friday.

What is Nottingham Forest's stance on Lewis O’Brien?

As mentioned previously, it seems Nottingham Forest are open to the idea of the midfielder leaving the club before Friday’s deadline.

However, they only want the player to leave on their terms, as they have already rejected a loan offer from Premier League rivals Sheffield United.

It was recently reported by The Sun, that Forest are keen to recoup the £10 million they spent on O’Brien when they signed him from Nottingham Forest.

However, this could be a problem for interested clubs, as Nixon reported that Boro, Coventry and Ipswich are all interested in loan deals, while Leeds are also said to be interested in just a loan.

It seems all interested parties want to take the midfielder on loan, but Forest are keen to recoup some of their money sooner rather than later.