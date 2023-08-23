Following a tumultuous year at Nottingham Forest, Lewis O'Brien looks set to be on the move once again before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The midfielder joined Forest last summer in a £10 million double deal along with former Huddersfield team-mate Harry Toffolo and looked destined for success in the Premier League after standing out in the second tier for the Terriers.

However, with Forest bringing in 29 players across last season's two transfer windows, O'Brien soon found himself being asked to move on despite making 13 appearances in the first half of the campaign.

A deadline-day loan move to Blackburn Rovers in January fell through after paperwork was not completed in time for him to be registered, but the 24-year-old did eventually depart the club in March for a temporary spell in Major League Soccer with Wayne Rooney's DC United.

O'Brien returned to Forest in July, yet it is expected that he will now move on permanently rather than resurrect his career at The City Ground.

Leeds interested in Lewis O'Brien

It has been suggested that O'Brien could make a return to Yorkshire, with Leeds United keen to add to their options in midfield.

17-year-old academy graduate Archie Gray has started all three of Leeds' Championship games so far this season, and new boss Daniel Farke is desperate to bolster his squad ahead of the transfer window closing on September 1.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Leeds are ready to step up their interest in O'Brien in the coming days.

Nixon added that it would take a fee of £10 million to encourage Forest to sell, and with Leeds flush with cash following the sale of Tyler Adams to Bournemouth, the Championship side could be tempted to make a move.

It is also possible that Leeds could take O'Brien on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent should the Whites secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sheffield United loan offer rejected

Leeds' hopes of signing O'Brien have been boosted by news that Premier League side Sheffield United have seen a loan offer for the midfielder rejected.

The Daily Mail have reported that Forest are not willing to allow O'Brien to join a potential relegation rival on loan, although they would be more open to a permanent deal.

With the Blades yet to signal any interest in a permanent move for the former Huddersfield captain, it may well be that the path is clear for Leeds to complete a transfer.

Lewis O'Brien not part of Nottingham Forest squad

Although O'Brien was named on the bench for Forest's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League season, he was left out of the matchday squad for the 2-1 win against Sheffield United last Friday.

There has been no indication that the midfielder has picked up an injury, meaning he appears to once again be out of Steve Cooper's thinking at the City Ground.

With the transfer window closing in just over a week, O'Brien will surely be keen to avoid a repeat of January's deadline day chaos and find a solution for his long-term future in the coming days.