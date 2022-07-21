Lewis O’Brien issues farewell message to Huddersfield Town supporters following Nottingham Forest switch

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien has taken to Instagram to express his gratitude to Huddersfield Town’s fanbase for their support in recent years, posting on the social media platform after completing his switch.

The 23-year-old signed a new deal at the John Smith’s Stadium last year after failing to secure a move away, being the subject of interest from Leeds United but the Whites were unable to come to an agreement with the Terriers.

His contract wasn’t due to expire until 2025 but with the Terriers losing May’s play-off final against his new side and a release clause reportedly in his deal, he always looked destined to move on this summer.

He wasn’t short of Premier League interest either, but it was newly-promoted Forest who won the race for his signature, agreeing a double deal that took both him and Harry Toffolo to the East Midlands.

O’Brien had become of the first names on the teamsheet in West Yorkshire during the last three seasons and was particularly impressive last term, playing a huge part in getting his former side to a position where they were just 90 minutes away from a return to the top flight.

Despite displaying top-tier qualities during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, the midfielder still asked for understanding from Huddersfield supporters regarding his decision to take the step up.

He posted on Instagram: “Your support and love for me throughout my time here has been massively overwhelming.

“I hope you understand my decision to go and test myself and fulfil my dream of playing in the Premier League.

“You will always have a place in my heart.”

The Verdict:

This is a classy message from a classy footballer and despite his move away, he will be fondly remembered by many Huddersfield fans who have had the privilege of watching him in action in recent seasons.

It’s not as if he has left for free either, with his extension guaranteeing the Terriers a handsome sum of money for his services, another reason why there probably won’t be much bitterness from the Terriers’ fanbase.

And it doesn’t sound as though he pushed for a move away from Huddersfield, another reason why he will remain highly respected despite his decision to make the switch to the East Midlands.

He has certainly earned his chance to play in the top flight and if he can perform how he did last season, he certainly won’t look out of his depth at the highest level and many supporters of his former side will be keeping an eye on his progress.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he goes on to play for a top-six side in the future considering his technical ability and the fact he’s only 23, though the midfielder will want to stay level-headed and adapt to the challenges of the top flight before setting his sights higher.