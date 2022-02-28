Lewis O’Brien details key reason behind Huddersfield Town’s recent form

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien believes the key to their recent success has been the depth they have had at their disposal and the fact fringe players have stepped up to the plate well, making this revelation to Yorkshire Live.

Finishing 20th in the Championship last season, the Terriers weren’t tipped by many to be competing in the top six this term but their recent form has transformed them from play-off outsiders to potential favourites at this stage.

They have gone unbeaten in their previous 15 league matches in what has been a superb run of form for a side that threatened to fall into the lower half of the Championship table prior to this set of results, last losing in the second tier in the latter stages of November against Middlesbrough.

This has led Carlos Corberan’s men to third spot as they now knock on the door to the top two, although automatic promotion may be unrealistic at this stage with second-placed side AFC Bournemouth currently having four games in hand over the Terriers.

However, they are still in a good position to remain in the promotion mix for the remainder of the season if they can retain their consistency.

Some would question how they have managed to transform themselves from a side competing at one end of the table to the other – and O’Brien believes their depth after a couple of productive transfer windows and squad rotation has had a big say.

He said: “There’s been a bit more rotation and I think that rotation has proved the team is strong enough to do it.

“We’ve carried the run on because every lad is prepared to play when they get the chance.”

The Verdict:

Considering how hectic the schedule was last season with a condensed fixture list helping to make this term more normal, there were injury problems for many sides and this year, it looks as though we are seeing the real Huddersfield.

It may have taken them a while to get going under Corberan – but there seems to be a real sense of cohesion in the camp and this will only help as they approach the final couple of months of the campaign.

Not only have they done well on the field, but also off it with very limited funds and they have used their resources wisely, utilising the loan market well and recruiting several capable players on free transfers.

This recruitment has helped to set the tone for this season – and the emergence of Sorba Thomas has also been a big plus for the West Yorkshire outfit with the Welsh international performing extremely well at this level after moving from non-league.

His integration into the first team has been like having a new signing – and they have remained solid enough at the back to push forward and pick up some precious points.