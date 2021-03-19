Lewis Grabban talks mental impact & reacts to irritating Nottingham Forest player blow

Nottingham Forest forward Lewis Grabban is eager to get amongst the goals as the Reds look to stop the rot and turn things around in the Sky Bet Championship.

It has been a frustrating season for Grabban, who became the first Forest player in over 16 years to score 20 goals in a league campaign, spearheading to the Reds to within touching distance of a top-six finish.

But the 33-year-old has endured a tough time with injury this season, limiting him to only 19 appearances in the league.

Grabban has found the net three times this season – his worst return since 2015/16 – but is keen to solve Forest’s goalscoring woes between now and the end of the campaign.

Grabban, who made his return to the starting line-up and reclaimed the captain’s armband against Norwich City on Wednesday night, will be eager to get back amongst the goals and guide the Reds back to winning ways at Brentford this weekend.

He told FLW: “Physically, I feel good.

“Mentally, I’ll be better when I get some goals, as all forwards would be. But physically, I feel fit and raring to go.”

Forest have recently been dealt another irritating injury blow, with Joe Lolley pulling up with a hamstring tear shortly before the half-time interval against Reading last weekend.

The winger is now likely to miss the rest of the season, and is set to be sent to a specialist to learn the extend of the injury.

Lolley has been a main supplier of chances for Grabban in recent seasons, with the 28-year-old registering 16 assists in the Championship across 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Grabban said: “Since I joined the club, Joe’s been one of my main suppliers and we got to know each others games well, both on the training ground and in the games.

“This hasn’t been the case this season because I’ve been injured and he’s been in and out of the team.

“I’ve always been quite reliant on Joe to make opportunities for me.

“He was looking good before he got the injury against Reading and he was looking like his old self. I was sitting on the bench thinking how it would be good to link up in the next game.

“It’s disappointing for him and it’s disappointing for the club.”

The Verdict

It has been a frustrating campaign for many Forest players, especially for Grabban.

This season looks to be the first time in nearly six years that he is failed to hit double figures, and injuries have really been disappointing for him this term.

He will hope to find some form between now and the end of the season, though, and take some momentum into next season.