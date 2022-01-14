Lewis Grabban starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Millwall on Saturday

Nottingham Forest will be looking to build upon their recent FA Cup triumph over Arsenal when they make their return to Championship action this weekend.

Set to face Millwall at The Den, the Reds know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result against Gary Rowett’s side.

Currently ninth in the Championship, Forest could potentially close the gap between them and the play-off places if they seal all three points on Saturday.

Whereas the Reds are set to be without Max Lowe, Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley due to their respective injury issues, Lewis Grabban and Cafu will both be pushing for a start after making cameo appearances against Arsenal.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, we have decided to take a look at how Forest could line up against Millwall…

Having utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation on several occasions this season, Reds head coach Steve Cooper may opt to deploy this particular set up on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba will be determined to claim his eighth clean-sheet of the 2021/22 campaign in this showdown.

Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall and Steve Cook will be tasked with providing some cover for Samba in their centre-back roles whilst Jack Colback and Djed Spence are set to feature in the wing-back positions.

James Garner will play in central-midfield alongside Ryan Yates who has featured in 23 of the club’s 25 league games this season.

Phillip Zinckernagel is expected to feature in an advanced central role behind Brennan Johnson and Grabban.

Whilst Keinan Davis did produce an encouraging display against Arsenal last weekend, Grabban could replace him in the starting eleven due to the fact that he will be brimming with confidence after netting the winner in this fixture.

The 34-year-old has already managed to provide 14 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season and thus may fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally in tomorrow’s fixture.

Grabban will also give Cooper the opportunity to play a fluid attacking system as he has illustrated in recent months that he is capable of operating as a winger.